Talkin' Wolfpack: UNC

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team is two-thirds of the way to the mythical state championship 

Its wins against Wake Forest and Duke, however, were only preliminaries to this week's main event -- the annual rivalry showdown against North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are ranked 13th in this week's Coaches Poll and are coming off a loss at Florida State while the Wolfpack has entered the national polls at No. 22. It's the first time since 1993 that both teams will have been ranked at the time they play.

And yet, UNC is still a double-digit favorite.

That probably has something to do with the fact that State will be starting Bailey Hockman at quarterback in place of the injured Devin Leary. Or maybe the oddsmakers simply missed Tar Heel coach Mack Brown's proclamation that his team is overrated while State is underrated.  

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs consider both possibilities while looking ahead to Saturday's contest in this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack.

Now that you know our opinions on those subjects, we're anxious to hear what you think. So join the discussion by following us and posting your thoughts and expectations for this week's game in the comment section below.

NC State vs. UNC: How to Watch and Listen

Here are all your broadcast options for NC State's rivalry matchup against UNC on Saturday, a game that will be broadcast live on ESPN. Read more

Brett Friedlander

All Systems 'Go' For Payton Wilson

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson will be brimming over with intensity on Saturday at North Carolina, but not because he and his Wolfpack teammates will be playing a rivalry game. That's how the redshirt sophomore plays every game, every down and every practice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren, Teammates Have Confidence in Hockman

With Devin Leary sidelined for at least the rest of the regular season with a broken fibula suffered in last Saturday's win against Duke, the job of building on NC State's promising 4-1 start now rests squarely in the hands of backup Bailey Hockman. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Introduces 'Blood Moon' Uniforms

NC State's football team will wear special uniforms, patterned after the astronomical phenomenon known as a Blood Moon, for its homecoming game against Florida State on Nov. 14. Read more

NC State athletic communications

College Hoop Corruption Scandal Promised a Reckoning. Where is it?

https://www.si.com/college/2020/10/21/college-basketball-scandal-sec-recruiting-daily-cover

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's UNC Scouting Report

NC State football coach Dave Doeren looks ahead to Saturday's game against rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill and the rivalry between his 23rd-ranked Wolfpack and the No. 14 Tar Heels. Read more

Brett Friedlander

UNC's Mack Brown Previews Wolfpack

Here is what North Carolina football coach Mack Brown had to say about Saturday's game against NC State at Kenan Stadium, the first meeting in 27 years in which both rivals are ranked in the national polls. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Duffy Shines as Wolfpack's Next Man Up

Former Walkon Isaac Duffy had never been on the field for a snap from scrimmage during his 16-game NC State football career. But you'd never know it the special teams ace performed in helping his team to a 31-20 win against Duke. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Duke Game Review

After reviewing the video, NC State football coach Dave Doeren takes one final look back at the Wolfpack's 31-20 victory against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium during his regular weekly session with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wilson ACC Linebacker of the Week; Ekwonu Top Lineman

Linebacker Payton Wilson's 19-tackle, two-interception effort against Duke on Saturday earned him ACC Player of the Week honors while NC State teammate Ickey Ekownu was named the league's Offensive Lineman of the Week. Read more

Brett Friedlander