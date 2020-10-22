Talkin' Wolfpack: UNC

The NC State football team is two-thirds of the way to the mythical state championship

Its wins against Wake Forest and Duke, however, were only preliminaries to this week's main event -- the annual rivalry showdown against North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are ranked 13th in this week's Coaches Poll and are coming off a loss at Florida State while the Wolfpack has entered the national polls at No. 22. It's the first time since 1993 that both teams will have been ranked at the time they play.

And yet, UNC is still a double-digit favorite.

That probably has something to do with the fact that State will be starting Bailey Hockman at quarterback in place of the injured Devin Leary. Or maybe the oddsmakers simply missed Tar Heel coach Mack Brown's proclamation that his team is overrated while State is underrated.

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs consider both possibilities while looking ahead to Saturday's contest in this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack.

Now that you know our opinions on those subjects, we're anxious to hear what you think. So join the discussion by following us and posting your thoughts and expectations for this week's game in the comment section below.

