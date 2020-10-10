Wolfpack Kickoff: Game 4 at UVa

NC State (2-1, 2-1 ACC) vs. Virginia (1-1, 1-1 ACC)

Scott Stadium (61,500)

Noon, ACC Network (PxP: Wes Durham; Analyst: Tim Hasselbeck, Sideline: Katie George)

Streaming: WatchESPN; National radio: Sirius 136, XM 382; Live stats: GoPack.com

Weather at kickoff: Cloudy and mild, 67 degrees at kickoff, 40% chance of rain

Series history: NC State leads 35-22-1 (15-12-1 in Charlottesville)

Last meeting: State 35, UVa 21, Sept. 29, 2018 at Carter-Finley Stadium

Last week: State beat Pittsburgh 30-29. UVa lost to Clemson 41-23

BetOnline line: State plus 7 1/2 | Over/Under 58 1/2

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

"They are very sound. They're big. They remind you of a Big Ten team when you look at how big they are. They’re strong. I’m impressed with how they don’t beat themselves. They are a low-penalized team. They are a team that doesn’t give up a lot of plays in their backfield; they’ve only had six plays in their own backfield in two games, and obviously Clemson was one of those teams." Coach Dave Doeren

"I think North Carolina State has done a nice job managing three different distinct opponents with different rosters. This is just the beginning for all of us. So I think so far they’ve done a very effective job." UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall

"Not everything can happen in one year. Everyone’s going to make mistakes, but really it’s all about how you respond. I just think a lot of adversity that not only I went through but our whole team went through, being able to see it pay off a little bit versus Pitt was very rewarding." Quarterback Devin Leary

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NC State stats | Virginia stats

NC STATE VIRGINIA Passing Devin Leary 40-60-0 501 yards 5 TD Brennan Armstrong 48-88-4 539 yards 5 TD Rushing Zonovan Knight 32 carries 220 yards 1 TD Wayne Taulapapa 29 carries 142 yards 2 TD Receiving Emeka Emezie 12 catches 145 yards 2 TD Billy Kemp IV 17 catches 166 yards Cary Angeline 8 catches 122 yards 3 TD Laval Davis Jr. 6 catches 159 yards 2 TD Defense Drake Thomas 25 tackles 3 TFL 2 sacks Nick Jackson 24 tackles 1 TFL 1 QP Isaiah Moore 21 tackles 3 TFL 1 QP Noah Taylor 13 tackles 1.5 sacks 2 QP

UNIFORM COMBINATION

The red helmets and pants with white jerseys with red numbers and white shoes worked so well for the Wolfpack at Pitt last week, it's wearing the same combination again Saturday.

NOTABLE

This is only the second meeting between the Wolfpack and Cavaliers since 2012. when they last met, in 2018, UVa was the last ACC team State coach Dave Doeren had not faced. ...

Scott Stadium hasn't been kind to the Wolfpack of late. Although State won its most recent visit, 28-14 in 2011, it is 3-9 in its last 12 trips to Charlottesville dating back to 1984. ...

Despite having played only once in the past eight years thanks to the ACC's current divisional format, the Wolfpack and Cavaliers have a long history against one another. Saturday's game will be the 59th in a series that dates back to 1904, The teams played every year from 1960-2003, but have met only five times since the ACC expanded in 2004. ...

State athletic director Boo Corrigan's father Gene was the lacrosse coach at UVA from 1959-67, the soccer coach from 1958-65 and the Cavaliers' athletic director 1971-81 before going on to become commissioner of the ACC. Boo spent much of his formative years living in Charlottesville. ...

Boo Corrigan

Saturday's game is the Wolfpack's third straight on the road, marking the first time it has played that many consecutive games away from home since 1986. ...

The Wolfpack’s come-from-behind win at Pitt last Saturday was first time since a victory against Richmond during Doeren’s rookie season at NC State in 2013 that his team rallied to win a game with a score in the final minute of a game. ...

State is one of only 15 teams nationally that has scored every time it has entered the red zone this. The Wolfpack is a perfect 12 of 12 on possessions inside the opponents' 20-yard line. Not only is State converting, but 11 of its 12 red zone trips have resulted in a touchdowns (91.7% fourth-best nationally). ...

Ruffin McNeill, who serves as Doeren's special assistant, spent the 2016 season coaching under Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall working with the Cavaliers' defensive linemen.

