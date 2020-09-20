SI.com
Bailey Hockman Postgame Press Conference

Brett Friedlander

Surprise starting quarterback Bailey Hockman met with the media after leading NC State to a 45-42 win against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday.

Here's what we had to say.

"We’re 1-0. We’re going onto the next game with a good record. We took the W. My mindset coming into the game was to focus, lock in and do my part, not try to be Superman, not try to do too much. I just needed to do my part, and I feel like I did that tonight. I feel like my teammates did a great job. The O-line blocked great. We got almost 250 yards rushing. It’s incredible.”

How would you assess your performance?

“(Offensive coordinator Tim Beck) was calling great plays. The offensive line was blocking great. When the run game is working, you can get those fakes and get the linebackers coming up. It makes it easier for me. It’s all credit to them really.”

How much pressure did the run game take off you, especially when it came to play action passes?

Coach did a great job calling them at the right time with the right coverages. The offensive line, like I said, was blocking their butts off, just working so hard up there, and I have nothing but respect for those guys. With the run game being so effective, it’s hard not to step up. You have to, or they’re just going to keep gashing and gashing. Credit to those guys; it feels awesome.”

How dangerous can this offense be when you spread the ball around like you did tonight?

“This offense is dangerous. When we start having to throw the ball more and more, it’s just going to be more and more effective. We start spreading the ball around the field, then they’ve got to spread out, then the run game gets going. Our O-line is big time, so they’re just going to keep pushing. Our team’s come so close together to the point where everything is just rolled together. It’s like a ball rolling down a hill, and we just got the ball rolling today. We’re 1-0, and we’ve just got to keep going.”

When did you find out you were going to start?

“Actually, last week. Coach Beck sat me down and talked to me, Devin (Leary) has done a great job also, so much credit to him. He’s a great player. It’s a competition at the end of the day. I’m just happy to be the guy for this team. I love these guys, and they know I’d do anything for them.”

Did your approach at practice change once you learned you were starting?

“Not at all. In my mind, I was the starter since day one."

