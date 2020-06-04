AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Former State QB Glennon Cast as Symbol of NFL White Privilege

Brett Friedlander

Poor Mike Glennon.

The former NC State quarterback can't seem to avoid controversy, even though he does nothing to court it.  

He was first thrust into the center of a debate that rages to this day when he was cast as the player that forced then Wolfpack coach Tom O'Brien to push Russell Wilson out the door to Wisconsin so he could become the starter. 

Now he's become the subject of yet another narrative that reaches far beyond the football field. 

At the end of a lengthy interview about the current state of racial tension in America and the refusal of NFL teams to employ Colin Kaepernick because of his public stance on police brutality toward African-Americans, Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akeem Hicks portrayed Glennon as the symbol of white privledge in sports with one blunt four-word quote. 

“We signed Mike Glennon,” he said.

Kaepernick, a charismatic figure whose passing and running led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in January 2013, has been unable to find a job in the NFL over the past three seasons since he began kneeling during the national anthem before games as a form of peaceful protest.

“Do I know if he would have gotten a huge deal and gone onto be a Hall of Fame quarterback?" Hicks said of Kaepernick. "I don’t know these things. I just know that when he took a knee, he was silenced — or they attempted to silence him.”

Glennon, meanwhile, has bounced around the league since being taken in the third round of the 2013 draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Despite statistics that pale in comparison to those put up by Kaepernick, the former Wolfpack star was signed by the bears to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2017 and was immediately named the team's starter.

But he was benched after just four games and released at the end of the season. He has since been picked up by the Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and his current team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's next at Duke once Coach K decides to hang it up?

Brett Friedlander

FSU's Wilson: Quote Attributed to Mike Norvell a Lie, Team on Strike

Brett Friedlander

Minor League Purge Claims Another Former Wolfpack Player

Left-handed pitcher Ryan Williamson has become the latest former NC State baseball player to be given his release as part of widspread cost-cutting moves throughout the minor leagues. Read more

Brett Friedlander

RB Prospect McDowell Re-Opens Recruitment

NC State has lost one of its committed recruits for 2021 when three-star running back prospect Caleb "JuJu" McDowell announced on his Twitter account that he is re-opening his recruitment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Weekly Football Recruiting Update

Here is a look at the football players in the Class of 2021 and 2022 that have reported receiving scholarship offers from NC State this week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Jose Torres Named Freshman All-American

NC State shortstop Jose Torres was selected as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball, marking the sixth straight year the Wolfpack has had at least one rookie earning the national honor. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Do Sports Even Matter Right Now?

Brett Friedlander

Swofford Issues Statement to ACC Community

In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., raised tensions across the country, ACC commissioner John Swofford has issued a statement on the league's commitment to racial equality. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Racial controversy swirling around Clemson, Swinney

Brett Friedlander

What is State Getting in WR Commit Micah Crowell?

East Forsyth High School football coach Todd Willert provides a scouting report on NC State's latest football commit, four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell. Read more

Brett Friedlander