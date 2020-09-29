SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Coach Dave Doeren's Pittsburgh Scouting Report

Brett Friedlander

The assignment doesn't get any easier for the NC State football team this Saturday as it takes to the road for the second straight game. 

Unlike Virginia Tech, this week's opponent Pittsburgh comes into its matchup with the Wolfpack sporting a 3-0 record and coming off an impressive 23-20 win against Louisville.

Here's what State coach Dave Doeren had to say about the 20th-ranked Panthers during his regular weekly media conference on Monday:

"(Coach) Pat Narduzzi does a really good job with his football team. He’s got an experienced staff. They’re a very physical, experienced football team. They play complimentary football. Offensively, (coordinator) Mark Whipple is a really good football coach. I’ve known him a while. I’ve coached against him. He is very creative. He uses a lot of formations; tackle-over formations, motions. He has good receivers, good backs.

I think their quarterback Kenny Pickett is a really good football player. (He's got) a 66%  completion rate. He’s played a lot, a 31-game starter, very accurate and mobile. I think he’s a very underrated quarterback. He has a very good receiving corps. The freshman, (Jordan) Addison, is electric with 21 catches. 

They have a bunch of backs they bring in, the Davises (Vincent and A.J.) and their freshman (Israel Abanikanda), who played a lot in the last game. He’s a physical guy. I think they are all different from each other and they do a good job behind the offensive line and probably the best center in the conference, if not the country, in (Jimmy) Morrissey. They’ve only given up two sacks.

"Their defense is fast, they’re disruptive. They pressure, press coverage. They’re only giving up 10 points per game and 177 yards per game (with) 17 sacks in three games and 34 tackles for loss. They’ve created six interceptions. They’ve got a lot of defensive linemen. Charlie Partridge coaches them, and he does a great job with those guys. Whether it’s (Patrick) Jones, (Rashad) Weaver, (Calijah) Kancey, (Deslin) Alexander or (Devin) Danielson, they’ve got a crew that they rotate that is disruptive.

"(Paris) Ford, (Jason) Pinnock and (Damar) Hamlin have played a lot of football for them in the secondary. Their linebackers and nickels all do a good job and they’re used in their blitz game. They do a good job of disguising. They’re going to put a lot of guys in the box. They’re going to force you to throw against press coverage.

"Special teams-wise, they’ve got a very experienced special teams coordinator who’s been there a long time with Pat. Their punter is averaging 43 yards and does a nice job there. (It's a) great challenge for us and a great opportunity to get back on the field and get better. I look forward to that."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Devin Leary Again State's Starting Quarterback?

Devin Leary's play late in Saturday's loss at Virginia Tech figures to have earned him the start for NC State this week at Pittsburgh, but coach Dave Doeren isn't ready make it official just yet. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren Virginia Tech Game Review

After reviewing the video, NC State football coach Dave Doeren took one final look back at Saturday's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech during his regular weekly session with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: Martin Injury Was a 'Scary Moment'

NC State football coach Dave Doeren provided an update on injured players Kahlid Martin, who is back with the team after spending Saturday night in a Roanoke hospital, and Teshaun Smith, who will miss the rest of the season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Noon Kickoff for Oct. 10 Game at UVA

After starting the season with two straight night games, the NC State has returned to itsfamiliar noon kickoff spot in the ACC schedule. The Wolfpack's game at Virginia on Oct. 10 will be the second in a row with the early starting time. Read more

Brett Friedlander

'Old Man' Rivers Turns 400 ... Touchdowns, That Is

Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers passed several career milestones on Sunday, including his 400th NFL touchdown pass in leading the Indianapolis Colts to a win against the New York Jets while Russell Wilson also continued his assault on the NFL record book. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Khalid Martin Being Released from Hospital

NC State redshirt freshman safety Khalid Martin suffered an apparent neck injury during the third quarter of Saturday's game at Virginia Tech and had to be taken from the field by ambulance. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Finishes 2020 With a Bang

Former NC State shortstop fell short of the National League batting title, but he finished a strong 2020 season with one final big game for the Washington Nationals. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Isaiah Moore Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State linebacker and co-captain Isaiah Moore had to say about his team's performance in Saturday's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ricky Person Jr. Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State junior running back Ricky Person Jr. said about his team's performance during a virtual conference with the media following Saturday's 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Rewind: Bad Night at Blacksburg

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's 45-24 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander