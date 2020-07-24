ACC Leaning Toward 10-Plus-One Schedule, Delayed Start

ACC commissioner John Swofford is scheduled to meet with the conference's 15 university presidents on Wednesday to discuss scheduling scenarios for the upcoming 2020 football season.

Although several plans will be on the table, including a radical home-and-home pod system, published reports by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports and Brett McMurpy of Stadium Network suggest that the favored model is one that includes 10 conference games in addition to a "plus one" nonconference opponent.

The 10-plus-1 model would allow ACC members Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Louisville to play their end-of-season rivaly games against SEC opponents, provided the SEC also adopts a similar plan.

It could potentially allow NC State to keep its scheduled home game against the SEC's Mississippi State.

There is also growing speculation that the start of the season will be pushed back to mid-September.

According to McMurphy's report, Notre Dame would play 10 ACC teams under the 10-plus-1 plan, with the results counting in the league standings. The Irish is currently schedule to play six conference teams in 2020.

Swofford has repeatedly said he wants to include the Irish in any scheduling scenario if possible.

So what does all this mean for NC State?

For starters, it's almost a certainty that the Wolfpack's season opener at Louisville won't be played on Wednesday, Sept. 2 as scheduled. It's also a safe bet that other than the Mississippi State game, the rest of the nonconference schedule will be wiped out.

The ACC schedule would also have to be restructured to add two extra conference games and cut down on travel.

At this point virtually everything is still on the table.

Given recent trends in the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in states located in the ACC's georgraphic footprint, the situation will continue to be fluid right up until -- or if -- the first game is played.

The ACC is one of three Power Five conferences that has yet to determine its plans for the upcoming season amid the continuing coronavirus crisis. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced that they will play conference-only schedules.

