AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

ACC Leaning Toward 10-Plus-One Schedule, Delayed Start

Brett Friedlander

ACC commissioner John Swofford is scheduled to meet with the conference's 15 university presidents on Wednesday to discuss scheduling scenarios for the upcoming 2020 football season.

Although several plans will be on the table, including a radical home-and-home pod system, published reports by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports and Brett McMurpy of Stadium Network suggest that the favored model is one that includes 10 conference games in addition to a "plus one" nonconference opponent.

The 10-plus-1 model would allow ACC members Clemson, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Louisville to play their end-of-season rivaly games against SEC opponents, provided the SEC also adopts a similar plan.

It could potentially allow NC State to keep its scheduled home game against the SEC's Mississippi State.

There is also growing speculation that the start of the season will be pushed back to mid-September.

According to McMurphy's report, Notre Dame would play 10 ACC teams under the 10-plus-1 plan, with the results counting in the league standings. The Irish is currently schedule to play six conference teams in 2020.

Swofford has repeatedly said he wants to include the Irish in any scheduling scenario if possible.

So what does all this mean for NC State?

For starters, it's almost a certainty that the Wolfpack's season opener at Louisville won't be played on Wednesday, Sept. 2 as scheduled. It's also a safe bet that other than the Mississippi State game, the rest of the nonconference schedule will be wiped out.

The ACC schedule would also have to be restructured to add two extra conference games and cut down on travel.

At this point virtually everything is still on the table.

Given recent trends in the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in states located in the ACC's georgraphic footprint, the situation will continue to be fluid right up until -- or if -- the first game is played. 

The ACC is one of three Power Five conferences that has yet to determine its plans for the upcoming season amid the continuing coronavirus crisis. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced that they will play conference-only schedules.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: WR Micah Crowell

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's WR Micah Crowell. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Rakeim Ashford Discusses Wolfpack Recruitment, Commitment

Rakeim Ashford of Jones County Community College in Mississippi explains why he decided to become the 17th player and third cornerback to commit to NC State's 2021 football recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Another Watch List For Trenton Gill

NC State punter Trenton Gill has been named to his second wat h list of the football preseason. This time it’s the Wuerffel Trophy. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Thayer Thomas Named to Hornung Award Watch List

Thayer Thomas, a junior wide receiver who contributed to NC State in several different ways last season, has been named as a candidate for the award honoring the most versatile player in college football. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Jose Torres' torid hitting continued in Texas while Austin Murr is headed back to campus after a productive summer in Wisconsin among NC State baseball players participating in summer wood bat leagues. Read more

Brett Friedlander

JUCO Cornerback Ashford Becomes Wolfpack's 17th Football Commitment

NC State picked up some secondary help that could potentially step in and contribute right away in 2021 with the commitment of junior college cornerback Rakeim Ashford. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes Cut for Another Offensive Line Prospect

Two days after getting a commitment from its third offensive lineman in the Class of 2021, NC State has made the top seven for another, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Yusef Mugharbil from Murphy, NC. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dunn, Gill Named to Award Watch Lists

NC State kicker Christopher Dunn and punter Trenton Gill have both been named to their respective positions’ preseason award watch list. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: LB Caden Fordham

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today it's SAM linebacker Caden Fordham. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

NC State shortstop Jose Torres continued his recent hot streak with two more hits for the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League. Read more

Brett Friedlander