Wolfpack Freshmen Arms Stifle East Carolina Once Again

RALEIGH — It hasn't been the easiest of seasons for NC State baseball on the injury front, especially with the program's talented pitching staff. Because of those troubles, the Wolfpack continued to turn toward its deep class of freshmen pitchers to solve yet another midweek innings puzzle against in-state rival East Carolina. It worked to a charm once again, as the Pack secured a 12-2 victory.

Across just eight innings, three freshmen arms for NC State shut down the Pirates, with Mikey Ragusa, Truitt Manuel and Aiden Kitchings all rising to the occasion for head coach Elliott Avent and pitching coach Clint Chrysler. Because of their efforts, the Pack has much more confidence heading into a critical weekend series against Miami.

Trusting the youth movement

Truitt Manuel bringing the heat! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wP8oOf5zHm — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) February 21, 2026

After starting pitcher Julien Peissel in the middle of a bases-loaded jam, redshirt freshman righty Truitt Manuel inherited a bit of a mess. Two runs came home for the Pirates in the third inning, but Manuel still limited the damage. That was the only scoring for ECU in the entire game, as Manuel cruised for 2.1 innings and earned his first career win, striking out five batters during the effort. The opportunity meant a lot for a player like Manuel, given where he was a year ago.

"Coming off of Tommy John surgery, it's awesome," Manuel said. "It's the stuff you dream about."

NC State head coach Elliott Avent before a game. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Having been in the same position as a pitcher like Jacob Dudan , who will miss the rest of the 2026 season after getting Tommy John surgery, Manuel embodied the "next man up" mentality preached by Avent all year long. To do it at such a young age is what makes it even more impressive for the Wolfpack. In fact, Avent is making a habit of pitching freshmen against ECU, as he threw five rookies in the win in Greenville earlier in the season.

"Tonight was almost kind of the same thing," Avent said. "Peissel opened it up for us and got us off to a good start and then it became freshman after freshman. Everybody knows without Dudan and (Ryan) Marohn , it's been tough, it's been a challenge. Guys are going to have to step up."

Aiden Kitchings came on and was not messing around.



Kitchings strikes out the side on 11 pitches. pic.twitter.com/xzHAgpHbsx — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 29, 2026

Manuel handed the ball to Mikey Ragusa, who returned from an early-season injury that sidelined him until the first East Carolina matchup. Ragusa worked for 1.2 innings, striking out a pair before he passed the baton to Aiden Kitchings, who fanned three and finished the eight-inning game off for the Wolfpack after the offense tagged the Pirates for four runs in the seventh and another in the eighth.

"It's a great feeling, especially going back in the locker room and seeing how everyone else feeds off of that type of stuff is pretty cool," Ragusa said.

Sent them sailing back to Greenville. pic.twitter.com/cgOmeyJnJr — NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 29, 2026

Perhaps the biggest part of the effort by the freshmen pitchers was that it spelled Avent and his staff from using some of the bigger weapons out of the bullpen before the weekend series. NC State is still in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid and wins over quality programs like ECU help. However, the ACC series, like this weekend's against Miami, remains the priority. The more the younger arms work, the more confident they are when it counts.

"We know who our guys are coming out of the bullpen and we know who to go to," Manuel said. "It's just a matter of time before we get hot."