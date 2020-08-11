AD Corrigan Addresses Football Team at Practice

NC State football players, following the lead of others around the country, have taken to social media in an effort to save a 2020 season currently hanging in the balance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's an effort that appears to have produced positive results, at least as it pertains to the ACC, after the league's athletic directors reportedly decided on Monday to "move foward in an attempt to play" an 11-game schedule.

Tuesday morning, Wolfpack AD Boo Corrigan stopped by the team's practice field to update the players on the situation and presumably give them an opportunity to voice their opinions to one of those who will ultimately determine their immediate athletic future.

Corrigan has not been made available to the media for comment and a scheduled postpractice Zoom conference with coach Dave Doeren and selected players was cancelled.

The meeting between State's top athletic administrator and the players was reported on Twitter with a post from offensive quality control assistant Kriss Proctor, who praised Corrigan for his "transparent leadership" while adding "we will get thru all of this together."

The ACC's determination to carry on, at least for now, provided a badly needed ray of hope for a college football season that appeared on the verge of cancellation earlier in the day Monday.

Published media reports indicated that the Big Ten, with the Pac-12 in tow, had reportedly voted Monday to scrap the fall season. Although conference officials later walked back from that stance, the end could still potentially come as early as Tuesday.

Either way, the ACC isn't likely to be influenced by another conference's decision.

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports quoted an unnamed ACC official as saying that while canceling football in the next day or two "could happen for some leagues, I'm not sure it's going to happen in the Atlantic Coast Conference."

State is scheduled to play the opening game of its amended 2020 schedule at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Keep checking back, as this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC