Depth Chart Observations: Wake Forest Game

The NC State football team released its first depth chart of the new season on Monday in advance of Saturday's long-awaited 2020 opener against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Here are a few things that jump out from the three-deep list of starters and reserves:

In an effort to get the Wolfpack's five best offensive linemen onto the field at the same time, coach Dave Doeren and line coach John Garrison have shifted some players around. The most notable of those moves involves sophomore Ickey Ekwonu. After starting the final seven games last season at left tackle, the rising star will line up at left guard against the Deacons. That will allow sixth year tackle Tyrone Riley -- who missed all 2019 with a foot injury -- to play his natural position. Grant Gibson will remain at center while guard Joe Sculthorpe and tackle Justin Witt -- who also missed a large portion of last season because of injury -- will hold down the right side.

Also of note on the offensive line is that redshirt freshman Matthew McKay, the younger brother of last year's opening game starting quarterback Matthew Mckay, is listed as the top reserve behind Riley at left tackle. Matthew McKay has since transferred to Montana State.

Graduate transfer Daniel Joseph is listed as the starter at one defensive end spot, which isn't a surprise. He's been one of the most impressive players on the field during preseason camp while also becoming a mentor to his younger teammates. Two of those younger teammates -- junior Ibrahim Kante and Savion Jackson are listed as either/or to start on the other side.

The two most prominent names not on the three-deep are linebacker Louis Acceus and cornerback Chris Ingram. It was announced Monday that Acceus will not play this season because of a medical issue and will serve as a student coach instead. Ingram is still recovering from a knee injury last season and isn't ready to return to action.

Sophomore Drake Thomas and Southern Cal transfer Vi Jones are listed as the either/or starter in Acceus' spot while the cornerback vacancy will be filled by redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle, who saw action in only one game on special teams in 2019. He beat out sophomore Malik Dunlap, who started five games. True freshman Ayden White is listed as the third option at the position.

There are eight true freshmen listed on the first week depth chart. In addition to White, they are wide receiver Porter Rooks, nose tackle Devan Vann, linebacker Devon Betty, nickel Josh Pierre-Louis, safety Devan Boykin, center Ethan Lane and quarterback Ben Finley. All are either on the second or third team.

Finally, junior college transfer Rakeim Ashford -- a late addition to the roster -- has made a rapid rise in the secondary. He's listed as the top backup to sophomore Jakeen Harris at free safety.

Here's the full depth chart: