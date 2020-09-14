SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Depth Chart Observations: Wake Forest Game

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team released its first depth chart of the new season on Monday in advance of Saturday's long-awaited 2020 opener against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Here are a few things that jump out from the three-deep list of starters and reserves:

  • In an effort to get the Wolfpack's five best offensive linemen onto the field at the same time, coach Dave Doeren and line coach John Garrison have shifted some players around. The most notable of those moves involves sophomore Ickey Ekwonu. After starting the final seven games last season at left tackle, the rising star will line up at left guard against the Deacons. That will allow sixth year tackle Tyrone Riley -- who missed all 2019 with a foot injury -- to play his natural position. Grant Gibson will remain at center while guard Joe Sculthorpe and tackle Justin Witt -- who also missed a large portion of last season because of injury -- will hold down the right side.
  • Also of note on the offensive line is that redshirt freshman Matthew McKay, the younger brother of last year's opening game starting quarterback Matthew Mckay, is listed as the top reserve behind Riley at left tackle. Matthew McKay has since transferred to Montana State.
  • Graduate transfer Daniel Joseph is listed as the starter at one defensive end spot, which isn't a surprise. He's been one of the most impressive players on the field during preseason camp while also becoming a mentor to his younger teammates. Two of those younger teammates -- junior Ibrahim Kante and Savion Jackson are listed as either/or to start on the other side.
  • The two most prominent names not on the three-deep are linebacker Louis Acceus and cornerback Chris Ingram. It was announced Monday that Acceus will not play this season because of a medical issue and will serve as a student coach instead. Ingram is still recovering from a knee injury last season and isn't ready to return to action.
  • Sophomore Drake Thomas and Southern Cal transfer Vi Jones are listed as the either/or starter in Acceus' spot while the cornerback vacancy will be filled by redshirt freshman Shyheim Battle, who saw action in only one game on special teams in 2019. He beat out sophomore Malik Dunlap, who started five games. True freshman Ayden White is listed as the third option at the position.
  • There are eight true freshmen listed on the first week depth chart. In addition to White, they are wide receiver Porter Rooks, nose tackle Devan Vann, linebacker Devon Betty, nickel Josh Pierre-Louis, safety Devan Boykin, center Ethan Lane and quarterback Ben Finley. All are either on the second or third team.
  • Finally, junior college transfer Rakeim Ashford -- a late addition to the roster -- has made a rapid rise in the secondary. He's listed as the top backup to sophomore Jakeen Harris at free safety.

Here's the full depth chart:

Wake Forest depth chart
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Another Night Game for Wolfpack

The ACC has announced kickoff times for its games on Saturday, Sept. 26 and for the second straight week, NC State is scheduled to play under the lights. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Acceus Lost for Season; Ingram Still not Ready to Play

NC State football coach Dave Doeren announced Monday that senior linebacker Louis Acceus won't play this year and junior cornerback Chris Ingram still is not ready to return to the field because of injuries they suffered last season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Jabril McNeill 'Ducks' the Wolfpack, Commits to Oregon

Instead of playing beside his older brother Alim at NC State, Sports Illustrated All-American candidate linebacker Jabril McNeill has decided to carve out his own niche on the other side of the country by committing to Oregon. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pack Pros: Russell Wilson 'Cooks' Up a Winning Recipe

Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns and ran his way into the record books to highlight action among NC State alumni during the opening week of the NFL season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

New Wolfpack Captains no Strangers to Leadership; Moore to wear honored No. 1

In addition to being named a Wolfpack co-captain, along with center Grant Gibson, tight end Dylan Autenreith and safety Tanner Inge, junior linebacker Isaiah Moore will wear the honored No. 1 this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Football is Back and so is Tyrone Riley

No one is happier about football being back than NC State offensive lineman Tyrone Riley, who couldn't stand the thought of missing two straight seasons after having his 2019 campaign ended by injury literally before it ever began. Read more

Brett Friedlander

First Impression of Deacons Could be Deceiving

Despite Saturday's loss to Clemson, Wake Forest figures to be a confident team, with a game already under its belt to work out the kinks, when it comes to Carter-Finley Stadium for the Wolfpack's 2020 debut next Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ex-State staffer Kenya Hunter a hot recruiter for Archie Miller at IU

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/basketball/indiana-basketball-coach-kenya-hunter-key-recruiter

Brett Friedlander

Eagles Elevate T.Y. McGill to Active Roster for Opener

With two defensive linemen out with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles have recalled former NC State defensive end T.Y. McGill for their season opening game against Washington on Sunday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Guidelines for Postponement of Games, Cancellation of Season

According to the ACC's guidelines announced by the league's board of directors, football teams must have an "adequate" number of players available from it's original full roster in order to play, including at least seven scholarship offensive linemen. Read more

Brett Friedlander