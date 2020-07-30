AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Triangle Roundtable: Repercussions of ACC's New Schedule

Brett Friedlander

The ACC's decision Wednesday to adopt a "10-plus-1" scheduling model for the 2020 football season was a momentous one.

Even though the change is only a one-year response to a nationwide pandemic that has severely altered the landscape of sports all around the globe, there are apects of the new format that could have far-reaching repercussions on the conference.

The most significant is Notre Dame's participation and its eligibility to compete for an ACC championship. In return, the Irish has agreed to share the revenue generated from their television contract with NBA among the 14 full-time conference members.

If things go well, the one-year experiment could hasten Notre Dame's permanent addition to the league sometime in the near future.

Also of note is the scrapping of the ACC's divisional system.

Instead of winners of horribly unbalanced Atlantic and Coastal divisions meeting in Charlotte to determine this year's champion, the two teams with the best records after 10 conference games will advance to the title game in Charlotte.

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and Blue Devil Country Publisher Shawn Krest were guests on a podcast with Andrew Jones of Tar Heel Illustrated on Wednesday to discuss the new schedule and what it all means for the three Triangle teams.

Here's the full broadcast

For a change, NC State didn't get the short end of the stick from the ACC when it came to a scheduling decision.

Not only will the Wolfpack avoid national championship favorite Clemson in the newly re-worked "10-plus-1" model that was announced on Wednesday in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, coach Dave Doeren's team won't have to play Notre Dame or Louisville, either.

In place of the traditional Atlantic Division rival Tigers and Cardinals, State will now play rebuilding Georgia Tech and, among others, a Virginia team that figures to take a step back after the graduation of star quarterback Bryce Perkins.

The changes don't guarantee anything, of course. The Wolfpack will still have to do its part to take care of business.

But the chances of bouncing back from last year's 4-8 disappointment are clearly more reasonable now than they could have been had the scheduling cards been dealt differently.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Announces 10-Plus-1 Schedule Format For Football

The ACC's Board of Directors, in a move that was somewhat unexpected move, adopted a schedule format for the 2020 football season. The bigger surprise is that NC State won't have to play Clemson in the league's 10-plus-1 format. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

FriedPawl

Forde: ACC Scheduling Announcment a Stroke of Genius

Brett Friedlander

Indiana Coach Archie Miller Still Repping NC State

Archie Miller is the basketball coach at Indiana, but as a recent Zoom conference revealed, his office in Bloomington still has a prominent reminder of his playing days at NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Summer Baseball Update

NC State baseball players in college summer leagues had a good night Tuesday, but things didn't go as well in the Major League season debut for for Wolfpack pitcher Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Emmert: Shortened Fall Schedule Could be 'Very Helpful' Amid Pandemic

Brett Friedlander

ACC Not Ready to Decide on 2020 Football Schedule

According to several media outlets, ACC leadership has decided to delay voting on schedule alterations for the coming football season in order to give itself more time to assess its options in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Brett Friedlander

ACC Network Schedules Another 'Wolfpack Takeover'

On Tuesday, August 4, NC will take over the ACC Network with a full day of Wolfpack programing -- including replays of classic games new and old. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack basketball player Steere eligible immediately at UNCW

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk Left Off NBA Combine Candidate List

NC State forward D.J. Funderburk isn't among the list of 105 players selected by the NBA's teams as potential participants in the league's predraft scouting combine, if it is held, greatly enhancing his chances of returning to the Wolfpack next season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Fast-Rising Hoop Prospect Breon Pass Discusses Wolfpack

All Wolfpack caught up with two-sport star Breon Pass from Reidsville High School following his breakout performance at the Queen City Showcase in Rock Hill, S.C. to talk about his fast-rising stock and his relationship with NC State coach Kevin Keatts. Read more

Brett Friedlander