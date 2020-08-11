ACC 'Moving Forward' With Plans to Play Football in 2020

Even as the Big Ten and Pac-12 teeter on the brink of canceling their 2020 football seasons, the ACC remains determined to go ahead with its amended 10-plus-1 schedule as planned.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde, the ACC's athletic directors and presidents met separately on Monday to discuss the ever-changing situation and according to a source, are "moving forward in an attempt to play."

Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports had a similar report, quoting an unnamed conference official as saying that while canceling football in the next day or two "could happen for some leagues, I'm not sure it's going to happen in the Atlantic Coast Conference."

Attempts to contact NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan for comment about the conference call and the ACC's course of action were unsuccessful.

An eventful Monday began with a report in the Detroit Free Press, among other media outlets, that the Big Ten had voted to pull the plug on its football season and that the Pac-12 would soon follow its lead.

But conference officials eventually began to walk back from that stance once it became apparent that the ACC and SEC were not going to be influenced by their decision.

Two of 10 FBC conferences, the Mid-American and Mountain West have already canceled all fall sports seasons while Old Dominion of Conference USA and independent UConn have announced their decision to sit out the football season because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The ACC's season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 12 with a slate of games that includes the Wolfpack traveling to Virginia Tech.

While there is no guarantee those games -- or any games, for that matter -- will happen, it's clearn that the ACC is determined to at least give it a try.

Monday's drama comes amid a growing effort by college football players across the country, including many from State, to save their season. It's a movement led Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, among others, who have taken to social media to plead their case using the hashtag #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUntied.

