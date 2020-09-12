Virginia Tech Postponement Could Potentially Impact Wolfpack

NC State was originally scheduled to play at Virginia Tech today in its 2020 football opener.

But that changed when a COVID-19 outbreak among the Wolfpack forced the team to suspend preseason practice for eight days. The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 26 in Blacksburg.

The new date, however, will still be a season opener for the Hokies after the postponement of the game against rival Virginia next Saturday.

Tech athletic director Whit Babcock announced earlier today that after consultation with ACC officials and medical experts at both schools, a decision to move the game to a later date was made by mutual decision "stemmign from of COVID-19 issues" among the Hokies.

"My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team," Tech coach Justin Fuente said in the statement. "I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete.

"I also appreciate that these young men have been dealing with the same stress, uncertainty and anxiety as their fellow Virginia Tech students over the past few months as their spring semester was dramatically altered. Then they were forced to find a way to train on their own, and to their credit, they found a way to get it done."

According to the release, the Hokies will suspend football practice for at least four days.

It has not been determined when the Tech-Virginia game will be rescheduled. According to the statement announcing the postponement, "further changes to the 2020 schedule (could) be deemed necessary."

While that's not likely to affect the Sept. 26 game against State, barring a further outbreak. the timing of today's announcement -- as well as another by ACC Network announcer Wes Durham, who won't be broadcasting the North Carolina-Syracuse game as scheduled because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test -- underscores the uncertainty of an unprecedented 2020 season.

Because of the ACC's rigid testing protocols, there's no guarantee any game will be played until the teams actually take the field the opening kickoff. That include's State's new opener next Saturday against Wake Forest and the game in Blacksburg against the Hokies.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC