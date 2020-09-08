SI.com
ACC Fall Sports Season Official a Go

Brett Friedlander

After all the schedule changes, debates, contract tracing and uncertainty, the ACC's fall sports season is officially a go.

The league office made the announcment Tuesday afternoon.

Here's the statement: 

“The ACC’s principal priority as we approach fall competition is the mental and physical wellbeing of our student-athletes. At each of our member institutions, our athletic directors and coaches have had conversations with student-athletes about returning to competition and attendant risks. After listening to our student-athletes, and considering the further advice of our Medical Advisory Group, the Atlantic Coast Conference continues to proceed with its plans for competition in fall sports. The majority of our student-athletes have indicated they wish to compete if public health permits, and that they have worked hard to enable themselves to compete safely. Any student-athlete must and will be able to choose not to compete at any time this season without losing scholarship support, and the decision to compete or not compete will not cost the student a season of eligibility.

"The public health situation is dynamic and uneven in the United States and at our member institutions. The ACC will regularly monitor the changing situation and is prepared at any time to adjust schedules and games to reflect changes in that situation. The ACC will also respect the decisions of individual schools as they continually assess the public health situation affecting their students and communities. As it has done all year, the ACC will carefully reevaluate the public health needs as we go along, relying on public health expertise and putting the health and safety of our surrounding communities at the center of our decision-making.

The first fall event on the ACC calendar is a football game between Miami and UAB on Thursday night.

NC State's first regular season contest will be the football opener against Wake Forest on Sept. 19 with the men's soccer and volleyball teams set to kick their seasons off the following weekend.

