Two Players NC State Must Retain For 2026-27 Season

RALEIGH — The final buzzer at UD Arena on Tuesday night marked the end of the 2025-26 season for NC State men's basketball, as the Wolfpack came up just short against Texas in a First Four matchup in Dayton. It was a disappointing finish to a year full of ups and downs for the program in a transition season.

First-year coach Will Wade struggled with the roster he and his staff put together quickly in the transfer portal after coming over from McNeese State. While there were some misses, in Wade's opinion, with his first set of players, two key pieces could represent quality bridges for the program as it continues to transition into the new era under Wade. Who needs to be retained?

Sophomore guard Paul McNeil

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image created using a radial filter) NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) before the first half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

As one of just two returners from the last Wolfpack team coached by Kevin Keatts, sophomore guard Paul McNeil proved he was an absolute steal in the retention battle a year ago. From a production standpoint, the sophomore was everything Wade could've hoped for and then some. McNeil became one of the best 3-point shooters in the ACC under the new staff.

McNeil buried 105 triples in the 2025-26 season, tying the NC State single-season record for made 3-pointers, previously held by DJ Horne for his efforts during the 2024 Final Four run. However, it wasn't just the sophomore's incredible range and confidence from deep that won over the program's new head coach. It was McNeil's work ethic.

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) celebrates a 3-pointer during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

All year long, the native of Rockingham, N.C., spent hours in the gym long after the Wolfpack's practices ended, honing his craft in an effort to take his game to another level. After the First Four loss, Wade named the three players he thought best exemplified what he wanted from a personality and basketball standpoint.

"I thought (Ven-Allen Lubin), (Quadir) Copeland and Paul (McNeil), I thought those guys gave us a lot," Wade said. "They were about the team, for the most part, all year. They did as good a job as we could've asked. I'd love to have a whole roster of guys like those three."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) and guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) in the final seconds during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

McNeil is likely a priority in the retention process for NC State. It's unlikely the rising star looks for a new home at the collegiate level, but the sophomore could have a shot at the NBA if he's ready to move on. Still, his connection to his home state and the investment placed in him by Wade and Co. seem like enough to keep McNeil around for another season as the bridge player for the next group.

Freshman guard Matt Able

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) scores as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Matt Able put together a quality freshman season for NC State. He experienced some growing pains during the early part of the season, but the potential was always there. Able started to really expand his game once Wade let him play through some of those rookie trials and tribulations during ACC play, needing more freedom to show what he could truly do.

If the Wolfpack wants him back for another year and he chooses to stay, Able should be in store for a much larger role in his second season with the program. There's already a growing trust between Able and key members of the coaching staff and there's confidence in his potential.