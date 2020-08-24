How Will Miami, Duke Football Attendance Decisions Influence State?

Two ACC schools made went in opposite directions Monday when it comes to attendance at their home football games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami announced that a maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed to attend its games at Hard Rock Stadium, starting with its opener against UAB on Thursday, September 10.

Hurricanes' season ticket holders will have first priority to buy the limited number of tickets once they go on sale. They can also opt out for full refunds or roll their payment over to 2021.

Duke, meanwhile, has decided to begin its fall sports seasons without spectators at home events. Attendance will be limited to essential game management personnel and broadcast media, starting with the Blue Devils' home opener against Boston College on Sept. 19.

“Given the unique and challenging circumstances, this determination was reached with the health and safety of our fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff at the forefront," athletic director Kevin White said in a statement. 'As this evolving process continues, it is imperative to be both adaptable and compliant in anticipation of hosting fans in the near future.”

NC State has yet to announce what it will do as it pertains to home game attendance at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2020, although it has previously announced a series of potential football fan procedures just in case.

It will be interesting to see how much, if any, the differing decisions of Miami and Duke will infulence Wolfpack officials as they determine the direction their program will take.

State's first home game is scheduled for Sept. 19 against Wake Forest.

