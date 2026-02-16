Looking at NC State's Collapse Down the Stretch Against Miami

RALEIGH — Just 67 seconds stood between NC State and a 19th win. With a seven-point cushion to work with, the Wolfpack seemed to have the game in hand, but totally unraveled as the Miami Hurricanes ramped up their late-game pressure and surged with an 8-0 run to steal a 77-76 win in the Lenovo Center on Saturday.

While a controversial foul on a 3-point attempt for Miami guard Tru Washington ended up deciding the game, the fact that it reached that point created massive disappointment for the Wolfpack players and head coach Will Wade, who expressed his frustration as openly as he could have after the loss. Rather than one moment, it was compounding mistakes that led to the collapse.

What happened in the final 67 seconds of the game?

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade directs his team during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

The only idiom accurate enough to describe what happened to the Wolfpack down the stretch is that it was like watching a train wreck in real time. Each Miami basket was another traincar falling off the tracks and wrecking in the dirt alongside them. All Wade could do was watch from the sideline as his team melted down.

"Just poor execution on our part," Wade said. "We get a seven-point lead. Give up an and-one and can't get the ball in bounds. Throw it to the corner twice. Guards don't come and get open in the middle of the court. Just the six-minute game. We work on it, we played one yesterday and we didn't execute."

.@CanesHoops go on an 8-0 run in the final minute to get the W over NC State 😳 pic.twitter.com/3x0qDeKuxE — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 14, 2026

As Wade said, it started with Miami's star forward, Malik Reneau, once again driving through the teeth of the Wolfpack defense and finishing through contact. From that point on, it was going to be the fouling game. NC State handled these situations fairly well in weeks past, although free-throw shooting wasn't nearly as consistent as it needed to be in previous matchups, like the SMU win.

A quick turnover eventually allowed the Hurricanes to score another bucket 20 seconds after Reneau's 3-point play, cutting NC State's lead to just two points. Another turnover came shortly after that one, leading to Quadir Copeland fouling Tre Donaldson. Luckily for the Wolfpack, Donaldson missed the front end of his one-and-one, but Miami's 20th offensive rebound of the game extended the possession. Donaldson missed an open 3-point attempt and it appeared the Pack escaped.

Feb 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Copeland, the reigning ACC Player of the Week, was the one fouled by Miami. He stepped up to the free-throw line, needing to make both to make it a two-possession game. He missed the front end, just as Donaldson did on the other end, giving Miami one last gasp at a win. What ensued after was chaos, but the fact that it reached that point was shocking for Wade.

Donaldson drove, collapsing the Wolfpack defense. He kicked it out to the corner where Washington stood. Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams flew out to contest the shot, which would've been Miami's fourth-made 3-pointer of the night. While it appeared as though Williams blocked the shot cleanly, the official believed there was contact and blew the whistle. The rest was history.

Jan 27, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) dribbles with the ball down the court during the first half of the game against the Syracuse Orange at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

For a team that spends so much time on the six-minute game, Wade's version of late-game situational basketball, the Wolfpack crumbled spectacularly under pressure. Miami, on the other hand, was up to the task. Jai Lucas and his team never flinched, even after going down by seven with just over a minute to play.

"We did a great job of not fouling in the traps right away," Lucas said. "Usually you can get fouls right away, but we wanted to trap one time and if the ball came out, then foul. But, we were able to get turnovers out of the trap, which was big time."

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas reacts during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Miami's physicality wore down the Wolfpack and rattled Wade's team in the final minute. Close wins over SMU and Clemson saw the ball bounce the right way for NC State. However, its head coach was never satisfied with how those games ended, knowing something like the Miami collapse was always possible if the chips fell differently on the table.

"We missed the front-end of the one-and-one, same situation as we had at SMU, but we make a defensive stop," Wade said. "That stuff always comes back to bite you. Stuff always comes back to bite you and we don't have the discipline to understand that right now... That's why we're going to be on the bubble for the rest of the year."

