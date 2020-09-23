SI.com
Trenton Gill Named to AFCA Good Works Team

Brett Friedlander

 NC State punter Trenton Gill has done good work on the football field, setting a school record with a 47.6 yard average per kick last season.

For his efforts, he was named to the preseason All-ACC team as well as being a second-team Walter Camp Foundation preseason All-American. He’s receiving just as many accolades for his work off the field.

Wednesday, the redshirt junior was one of only 11 FBS players nationally to be named to the 2020 Good Works Team by the American Football Coaches Association. He is the third Wolfpack player in the past four year to earn the honor, which rewards players for “stepping up to help those in need.”

Gill earned his spot on the team by organizing a fundraising drive to help small businesses and families in his hometown of Hillsborough struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

His goal was to raise $2,500 to buy meals from local restaurants to support those in need. He ended up raising $8,448, allowing him to buy 1,000 meals while supplying business to several local restaurants.

He has also been involved with the Wolfpack’s community outreach initiatives since arriving on campus in 2017.

The two previous State players to earn spots on the AFCA Good Works Teams, fellow punter A.J. Cole III (Las Vegas Raiders) in 2017 and defensive end James Smith-Williams (Washington) last year, are both currently on NFL rosters.

Wolfpack fans can vote for Gill as the captain of the AFCA Good Works Team at ESPN.com/Allstate once a day through Nov. 22

Football

