SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

More Preseason Recognition for Alim McNeill

Brett Friedlander

NC State is rapidly becoming known as a Defensive Line U after sending six to the NFL over the past three years, including two in the most recent draft.

If the preseason projections are any indication, Alim McNeill could be the next to make the jump.

The junior tackle was ranked as the third-highest rated interior defensive lineman in the ACC by Pro Football Focus earlier this summer and chosen by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic as one of college football's most athletic "freaks."

McNeill added another preseason honor this week when he was chosen as a third-team All-American by PFF.

"He’s had the best offseason he’s had since he’s been here," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said of McNeill after the team's first practice two weeks ago. "So I’m looking forward to seeing if that carries over."

A 6-foot-3, 326-pound Raleigh native, McNeill ranked second on the team with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss last season.

He is being looked upon to anchor a defensive line that must replace Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams -- both of whom were selected in the NFL draft in April.

Murchison is currently with the Tennessee Titans while Smith-Williams is with Washington. The other four State products playing in the NFL are Bradley Chubb (Denver), B.J. Hill (New York Giants), Justin Jones (LA Chargers) and Kentavius Street (San Francisco).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Board Grants Fall Athletes Extra Year of Eligibility

The Division I Board of Directors has rubber stamped a blanket waiver effectively giving anyone participating in football soccer, volleyball and cross country a fifth -- and in some cases sixth -- year of eligibility. Read more

Brett Friedlander

America Cares More About Football Than Anything Else

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/17/football-matters-more-to-america-than-anything-else

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Making 'Eye Opening' Transition to NFL

Former NC State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison is following a familiar playbook as he works to make the adjustment from college football to the NFL during his first preseason training camp with the Tennessee Titans. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Inside the St. Louis Cardinals' Treacherous Game of Catch-up

https://www.si.com/mlb/2020/08/21/st-louis-cardinals-covid-19-schedule

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: 'We Knew There Would Be Some Challenges'

ACC commissioner John Swofford addressed the challenges of preparing for a football season during a pandemic, the disparity in way conferences have interpreted the same medical data and moving ahead with fall Olympic sports without NCAA championships during a guest spot on the ACC Network. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Moves All Fall Classes Online

NC State has become the latest ACC school to shift all its classes online for the fall semester, effectively creating a bubble for its athletes hoping to play the football season as scheduled. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Quierra Luck

Emezie Ready for Fresh Start, Big Finish

NC State wide receiver Emeka Emezie had a disappointing junior season. But with a new number and a new attitude, he's determined to bounce back in 2020. It's already started well with his selection to the Senior Bowl watch list. Read more

Brett Friedlander

As ACC Pushes on in the Face of New Hurdles, Can We Drop the Charade?

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/20/acc-football-campus-coronavirus-outbreaks

Brett Friedlander

Warren's 'Bubble' May Be About to Burst

T.J. Warren's mastery of the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando may be running out after he was held to 14 points in the Indiana Pacers' loss to the Miami Heat that put his team into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven first round playoff series. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Ready to do Whatever it Takes to Save Season

NC State football coach Dave Doeren isn't a fan of online only classes. But as his players agree, he's all for it if that's what it takes to have college football in 2020.  Read more

Brett Friedlander