More Preseason Recognition for Alim McNeill

NC State is rapidly becoming known as a Defensive Line U after sending six to the NFL over the past three years, including two in the most recent draft.

If the preseason projections are any indication, Alim McNeill could be the next to make the jump.

The junior tackle was ranked as the third-highest rated interior defensive lineman in the ACC by Pro Football Focus earlier this summer and chosen by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic as one of college football's most athletic "freaks."

McNeill added another preseason honor this week when he was chosen as a third-team All-American by PFF.

"He’s had the best offseason he’s had since he’s been here," Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said of McNeill after the team's first practice two weeks ago. "So I’m looking forward to seeing if that carries over."

A 6-foot-3, 326-pound Raleigh native, McNeill ranked second on the team with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss last season.

He is being looked upon to anchor a defensive line that must replace Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams -- both of whom were selected in the NFL draft in April.

Murchison is currently with the Tennessee Titans while Smith-Williams is with Washington. The other four State products playing in the NFL are Bradley Chubb (Denver), B.J. Hill (New York Giants), Justin Jones (LA Chargers) and Kentavius Street (San Francisco).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC