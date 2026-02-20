Pre-Combine Thoughts for Standout Wolfpack Tight End Justin Joly

RALEIGH — Many players go on to excellent professional careers based on their performances during the NFL's rigorous pre-draft process, which culminates at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, which begins Feb. 23 in Indianapolis. Representatives from the coaching staffs and front offices of all 32 NFL franchises will be in attendance to watch young players work out.

Former NC State tight end Justin Joly and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland both received coveted invitations to the 2026 Scouting Combine, where they will attempt to impress those reps from the league to boost their draft stock and potentially move into being Day 2 picks when the event gets going at the end of April.

High hopes for Joly?

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates his touchdown to win the game during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Joly ended his Wolfpack career as one of the most talented pass-catching tight ends to ever come through the program. In just two short years, he turned NC State into a destination for players at his position looking to make a jump to another level, which his prowess led to recruiting success at the high school level and out of the transfer portal for tight ends coach Gavin Locklear in 2025 and 2026.

There were flashes during the 2025 season from Joly that showed just how valuable he could be in an NFL offense, as he operated as the team's more modern tight end. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say about Joly:

"Undersized pass-catcher with the ability to expand the route tree and challenge man coverage around the field. Joly still needs to polish his route-running but he has the footwork and athletic traits to uncover. He doesn’t catch with much hand extension and fights throws on occasion but he makes up for it with impressive body control/catch toughness. His effort and strain as a blocker need to improve. Joly has the ability to contribute as a moveable “F” tight end." Lance Zierlein

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) catches the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A strong combine performance from Joly could be the difference between him being selected on the third day of the draft or the second day. If he can show off his speed and size combination, as well as his improvements as a blocker throughout the process, he might be able to prove himself as one of the more quarterback-friendly tight end prospects in the entire draft class.

The modernization of the tight end position over the last decade should help Joly's case, as more and more teams like to utilize multiple tight ends in the passing game to exert more physicality.

