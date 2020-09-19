BREAKING: Hockman, Not Leary to Start at QB

After an entire offseason being hyped as NC State's starting quarterback, Devin Leary will start the new season watching from the sideline as Bailey Hockman takes the first snap.

The Wolfpack announced about an hour before kickoff of tonight's game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium that Hockman, not Leary, would be the Wolfpack's starter.

No reason for the switch has been given, though it is definitely not a COVID-19-related issue. Leary is listed on the active roster for the game and was taking warmup throws with the other quarterbacks during pregame.

Hockman, a left-hander who started his college career at Florida State, started two games last season. He completed 57.3 percent of his passes (86 of 150) for 910 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Wolfpack went 1-1 in those games, beating Syracuse at home and losing on the road at Boston College.

Leary, meanwhile, started the final five games and played the majority of the last six after starting last season as No. 3 on State's depth chart. He finished with a team-leading 1,219 passing yards and eight touchdowns, but he was intercepted five times and completed only 48.1% of his attempts.

True freshman Ben Finley and redshirt freshman Ty Evans are the other two scholarship quarterbacks on the Wolfpack's roster.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC