Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Duke

Brett Friedlander

NC State has been one of the surprise football teams of the ACC so far this season and is coming off two straight road wins. 

The most impressive thing about the Wolfpack's 3-1 start is that all three of the victories have been achieved in different manners. The first, against Wake Forest, came on the strength of a strong running game. The second, at Pittsburgh, came courtesy of Devin Leary’s arm before the defense took center stage last week.

So now coach Dave Doeren and his team return home for the first time in a month to play their first game this season as a favorite. And the first game with at least some fans in the stands.

It’s the kind of scenario in which the Wolfpack has traditionally laid an egg. If this really is a different State team — and it’s looked the part so far — this is the time it will show.

The keys, at our Kenton Gibbs has notice, will be turnovers and the running game. The winner of the game will likely be the one that avoids the former and is better at the latter.

So while you wait for the first game between the Wolfpack and Blue Devils since 2013 to kick off, here's a look back at our coverage from earlier in the week to keep you busy:

Everything you need to know about today's game

Kenton's Keys

Duke Presents More Opportunities for Takeaways

Dawkins Had to Keep it 100 to be No. 0

Rooks Brings 'Shooter's Mentality' to Wolfpack Receiving Corps

Talkin' Wolfpack: Brett and Kenton Break Down This Week's Game

Coach Dave Doeren's Duke Scouting Report

PREGAME

Back home again for the first time since the opening game, State will be wearing its usual red jerseys with white pants and red helmets today ...

Good news for the Wolfpack in the personnel department -- Nickel Tyler Baker-Williams is back active again after missing the past two weeks in contact tracing quarantine. Defensive end Daniel Joseph and tight end Dylan Parham, both of whom missed last week's game at Virginia, are also back in uniform and available today.

Offensive linemen Justin Witt and Timothy McKay, however, are still out ... as is cornerback Chris Ingram, who has yet to practice or play this season ...

Football

