SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

ACC Football is Back and so is Tyrone Riley

Brett Friedlander

It was touch and go there for awhile, especially back in mid-August after the Big Ten and Pac-12 jumped the gun by pulling the plug on their respective seasons. But despite all the doubts and a lack of fans in the stands, the ACC officially returned to the football field Saturday.

And no one was happier about it than Tyrone Riley.

The NC State offensive tackle had already missed one full season, having had his 2019 campaign ended by injury literally before it ever began. So the last thing he wanted or needed was another autumn of inactivity.

"Last year was really hard. It was really hard for me," he said. "I finally felt like it was my time to be on the field and show what I could do and it was taken from me so early that I feel like that’s what made it worse for me. It was taken so early that I didn’t even get a chance to play a game. It weighed heavy on me."

A former defensive lineman who once recorded a tackle on Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson, Riley switched over to offense as a redshirt junior and was penciled in as a starter last season until he suffered a broken foot on the very first day of camp.

"It was a routine play in practice, something that we did all the time," the 6-foot-6, 305-pound graduate student said. "It was just a freak accident."

Riley was immediately ruled out for the season, the first of an unprecedented number of casualties suffered by the Wolfpack.

In the meantime, he did what he could to stay engaged with his teammates until being cleared to begin rehabbing, then finally graduating to on-the-field workouts. 

"I really watched a lot of film," he said. "I got back to doing individual drills, trying to expand my knowledge of the game. I was still around the team a lot, I didn’t check out of it. I was around the boys a lot and doing everything I was supposed to do."

Even though he was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, guaranteeing him an opportunity to return in 2020, the waiting was almost as painful as the injury itself -- especially as the losses began to mount in a 4-8 season that ended with six consecutive losses.

The inactivity has only helped Riley appreciate football more than ever now that he's back and healthy again. Saturday's long-awaited season opener against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium can't get here soon enough for him.

"I’m definitely excited to be back out there," he said. "I have no doubt in my mind about my foot. I’m feeling confident and just happy to be back out there playing ball."

Once again projected as a starter, Riley is part of a veteran offensive line that features fellow upper classmen Justin Witt -- who also missed much of last season because of injury -- and Joe Sculthorpe, along with rising star Icky Ekwonu and center Grant Gibson, one of the few members of the Wolfpack to start every game in 2019.

"I honestly think this is probably one of the best offensive line groups that we’ve had at State," Riley said. "There’s definitely a lot of competition, which is good, especially after the season that we had last year. It’s good competition. We all push each other to be better. It’s just good competition. I think it’s going to work out for the best."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

First Impression of Deacons Could be Deceiving

Despite Saturday's loss to Clemson, Wake Forest figures to be a confident team, with a game already under its belt to work out the kinks, when it comes to Carter-Finley Stadium for the Wolfpack's 2020 debut next Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ex-State staffer Kenya Hunter a hot recruiter for Archie Miller at IU

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/basketball/indiana-basketball-coach-kenya-hunter-key-recruiter

Brett Friedlander

Eagles Elevate T.Y. McGill to Active Roster for Opener

With two defensive linemen out with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles have recalled former NC State defensive end T.Y. McGill for their season opening game against Washington on Sunday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Guidelines for Postponement of Games, Cancellation of Season

According to the ACC's guidelines announced by the league's board of directors, football teams must have an "adequate" number of players available from it's original full roster in order to play, including at least seven scholarship offensive linemen. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia Tech Postponement Could Potentially Impact Wolfpack

Virginia Tech's game against Virginia next Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak among the Hokies. That will make the NC State game on Sept. 26 the Hokies' 2010 season opener ... that is, if Tech is ready to play. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA committee plans to propose Nov. 21 start date for CBKB season

https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/college-basketball-oversight-committees-update-plans-to-propose-nov-21-start-date-for-2020-21-season/

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack Ace Rodón Close to Return for White Sox

Former NC State star Carlos Rodón has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 because of a shoulder issue. But if things go well in a simulated game on Monday, he could be ready to return to help the Chicago White Sox during the MLB stretch run. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Updates on COVID-19 Team Cases Should Not Be Kept Private

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/08/oklahoma-football-coronavirus-cases-lincoln-riley

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Will be Watching, Scouting Wake Forest Opener

With an extra week to prepare for their season opener against Wake Forest, NC State's coaches and players plan to use the broadcast of the Deacons' game against Clemson on Saturday as an opportunity to scout their upcoming opponent. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State 'Hits All its Marks' With 2021 FB Recruiting Class

While NC State's 2021 football recruiting class didn't make Sports Illustrated's All-American's national top 25, it came close -- and the Wolfpack still has a chance at sneaking into the rankings with several potential additions. Read more

Brett Friedlander