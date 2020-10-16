SI.com
Kenton's Keys: Duke

Kenton Gibbs

Editor's note: SI All Wolfpack deputy editor Kenton Gibbs was part of coach Dave Doeren's first recruiting class at NC State in 2013. He played two seasons for the Wolfpack, recovering a fumble that set up the winning touchdown against Syracuse in 2014, before an injury forced him from the field to the press box. Each Friday during the football season, he'll provide his expert analysis in identifying keys that could lead to a potential State victory.

The NC State football team went 5 for 6 on Kenton Gibbs' keys last week at Virginia and the result was an impressive 38-21 road victory. This Saturday, the Wolfpack returns home for the first time in a month to take on neighboring ACC rival Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Here are Kenton's Keys to a another a third straight victory: 

Offense

  1. Jump on them early: The Wolfpack has gotten off to fast starts and played with the lead in all three of its wins so far this season. Getting up early not only builds confidence and helps the offense get into a flow, but it also allows offensive coordinator Tim Beck to maintain balance between the run and pass games.
  2. Play a clean game: As well as the Wolfpack played last week, the made things difficult on themselves -- especially in the second half -- by committing penalties that put them behind the chains, especially on first down. There were 11 of them for 100 yards against the Cavaliers. This week, the goal is to cut that number in half and have fewer than 50 yards in infractions.
  3. Build off last week: Other than the penalties and one Devin Leary interception in the end zone, State played a solid game in Charlottesville. Continuing to do the same will keep the momentum going and put the Wolfpack in position to pick up win No. 4. 

Defense

  1. Slow Duke's running game: The Blue Devils have a talented pair of backs in Deon Jackson and Mataeo Durant, both of whom rushed for more than 160 yards in last week's win at Syracuse. State's run defense has been better of late, but this will be a test to see how far it has come. Holding Jackson and Durant under 4.0 yards per carry is the goal.
  2. Turn Chase Brice over: Duke has turned the ball over 19 times in five games so far this season and Brice has been a major contributor to the problem. The Clemson transfer has been intercepted eight times while throwing only five touchdown passes through the first five games and had a fumble returned for a touchdown against Syracuse. He's even more turnover prone that Virginia's Brennan Armstrong, who the Wolfpack picked off twice on the way to four takeaways last Saturday. State needs to take adavantage again against the Blue Devils by putting a few more names on the Takeaway Bone.
  3. Jump on them early: Yes, this is the same as one of the offensive keys. But it goes hand-in-hand with Defensive key No. 1. Going out and being the better team right from the opening kickoff would not only take some of the life out of Duke early, but it would also help neutralize its running game by making it play catchup and putting the ball in the air more.

