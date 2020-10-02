SI.com
AllWolfpack
Kenton's Keys: Pittsburgh

Kenton Gibbs

Editor's note: SI All Wolfpack deputy editor Kenton Gibbs was part of coach Dave Doeren's first recruiting class at NC State in 2013. He played two seasons for the Wolfpack, recovering a fumble that set up the winning touchdown against Syracuse in 2014, before an injury forced him from the field to the press box. Each Friday during the football season, he'll provide his expert analysis in identifying keys that could lead to a potential State victory.

The NC State football team hit only one of Kenton Gibbs' six keys for victory against Virginia Tech last week and the result showed. Here are Kenton's Keys to a Wolfpack victory in this week's game at Pittsburgh on Saturday:

Offense

  1. Be serviceable of better up front: The Wolfpack's offensive line doesn't have to be dominant against a deep, talented Pitt defensive front, but it at least has to be able to create some seams for its back to exploit and give presumed starting quarterback Devin Leary enough time to spot open receivers downfield.
  2. Take advantage of Pitt's aggressiveness: The Panthers like to blitz a lot, so the goal is to make them pay -- both in the pass and the run game.
  3. Devin Leary has to keep Pitt honest: The strength of the Wolfpack's offense is its ground attack, but in order to help the trio of Ricky Person Jr., Bam Knight and Jordan Houston reach their full effectiveness, Leary has to throw the ball well enough to keep the Panthers from loading the box and selling out to stop the run.

Defense

  1. Stop the run: Like State, Pitt features a strong running game manned by three talented backs. And you know coach Pat Narduzzi saw the Virginia Tech tape and will look to attack a Wolfpack defense that was gashed for 314 rushing yards by the Hokies.
  2. Stay fresh and healthy: This one is self-explanatory. State is already running into depth issues in the secondary. It can't afford to lose any more key players.
  3. Linebackers have to show up huge again: The saying goes that in order to win big games, your best players have to be at their best. Payton Wilson -- who is back after missing last week -- Isaiah Moore, Drake Thomas and Vi Jones are the Wolfpack's players. They have to lead the way for the defense to improve and State come home with a victory.

