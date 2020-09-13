SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

New Wolfpack Captains no Strangers to Leadership

Brett Friedlander

NC State's four football co-captains for the 2020 season are no strangers to leadership.

Two of them, junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and junior center Grant Gibson, are members of the athletic department's Student-Athlete Advisory Council and have been out front in the #PackUnited movement organizing their fellow athletes to fight the good fight in the name of social justice.

Another, graduate tight end Dylan Autenreith, was also a captain last year who continued to lead even after suffering a season-ending knee injury in just the third game.

Senior safety Tanner Ingle, meanwhile, has started in each of his three previous seasons at State. 

The four were selected by a vote of their teammates.

One of the most consistent players on the team in 2019, he would have led the Wolfpack in tackles had he not missed the final game with an injury. As it is, he ranked second with 68 stops while also adding four pass breakups, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.

Moore was the third leading tackler with 53, including five for losses, with a pair of sacks, four quarterback pressures and a forced fumble. 

Gibson is a converted defensive lineman who moved over to offense and was the only member of that unit to start every game last season. His 895 snaps were by far the most on the team.

Because of his work anchoring the line and his leadership ability, he earned the Mike Hardy Award as the Wolfpack player that best exhibited a winning attitide.

Authenreith was off to a career-best start with three catches for 40 yards while providing a reliable edge blocker before his season was cut short by a knee injury at West Virginia. Even after he went down, he continued to be a visible figure on the sideline encouraging his teammates and contributing any way he could.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, he was the co-recipient of the Bo rein Award as the team member who provides a vital contribution in an unsung role.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ACC Football is Back and so is Tyrone Riley

No one is happier about football being back than NC State offensive lineman Tyrone Riley, who couldn't stand the thought of missing two straight seasons after having his 2019 campaign ended by injury literally before it ever began. Read more

Brett Friedlander

First Impression of Deacons Could be Deceiving

Despite Saturday's loss to Clemson, Wake Forest figures to be a confident team, with a game already under its belt to work out the kinks, when it comes to Carter-Finley Stadium for the Wolfpack's 2020 debut next Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ex-State staffer Kenya Hunter a hot recruiter for Archie Miller at IU

https://www.si.com/college/indiana/basketball/indiana-basketball-coach-kenya-hunter-key-recruiter

Brett Friedlander

Eagles Elevate T.Y. McGill to Active Roster for Opener

With two defensive linemen out with injuries, the Philadelphia Eagles have recalled former NC State defensive end T.Y. McGill for their season opening game against Washington on Sunday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Guidelines for Postponement of Games, Cancellation of Season

According to the ACC's guidelines announced by the league's board of directors, football teams must have an "adequate" number of players available from it's original full roster in order to play, including at least seven scholarship offensive linemen. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia Tech Postponement Could Potentially Impact Wolfpack

Virginia Tech's game against Virginia next Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak among the Hokies. That will make the NC State game on Sept. 26 the Hokies' 2010 season opener ... that is, if Tech is ready to play. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA committee plans to propose Nov. 21 start date for CBKB season

https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/college-basketball-oversight-committees-update-plans-to-propose-nov-21-start-date-for-2020-21-season/

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack Ace Rodón Close to Return for White Sox

Former NC State star Carlos Rodón has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 because of a shoulder issue. But if things go well in a simulated game on Monday, he could be ready to return to help the Chicago White Sox during the MLB stretch run. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Updates on COVID-19 Team Cases Should Not Be Kept Private

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/08/oklahoma-football-coronavirus-cases-lincoln-riley

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Will be Watching, Scouting Wake Forest Opener

With an extra week to prepare for their season opener against Wake Forest, NC State's coaches and players plan to use the broadcast of the Deacons' game against Clemson on Saturday as an opportunity to scout their upcoming opponent. Read more

Brett Friedlander