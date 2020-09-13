New Wolfpack Captains no Strangers to Leadership

NC State's four football co-captains for the 2020 season are no strangers to leadership.

Two of them, junior linebacker Isaiah Moore and junior center Grant Gibson, are members of the athletic department's Student-Athlete Advisory Council and have been out front in the #PackUnited movement organizing their fellow athletes to fight the good fight in the name of social justice.

Another, graduate tight end Dylan Autenreith, was also a captain last year who continued to lead even after suffering a season-ending knee injury in just the third game.

Senior safety Tanner Ingle, meanwhile, has started in each of his three previous seasons at State.

The four were selected by a vote of their teammates.

One of the most consistent players on the team in 2019, he would have led the Wolfpack in tackles had he not missed the final game with an injury. As it is, he ranked second with 68 stops while also adding four pass breakups, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.

Moore was the third leading tackler with 53, including five for losses, with a pair of sacks, four quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.

Gibson is a converted defensive lineman who moved over to offense and was the only member of that unit to start every game last season. His 895 snaps were by far the most on the team.

Because of his work anchoring the line and his leadership ability, he earned the Mike Hardy Award as the Wolfpack player that best exhibited a winning attitide.

Authenreith was off to a career-best start with three catches for 40 yards while providing a reliable edge blocker before his season was cut short by a knee injury at West Virginia. Even after he went down, he continued to be a visible figure on the sideline encouraging his teammates and contributing any way he could.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, he was the co-recipient of the Bo rein Award as the team member who provides a vital contribution in an unsung role.

