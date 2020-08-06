Colts QB Depth Among NFL's Best Thanks to Wolfpack Alumni

In his weekly Mailbag feature, Sports Illustrated NFL writer Albert Breer was asked by a reader to rate the league's best backup quarterback situations.

The first one he mentioned was the Indianapolis Colts, whose starter Philip Rivers and top backup Jacoby Brissett are both NC State graduates.

Here's what Breer said about the situation:

"The backup, Jacoby Brissett, has started 31 games as a pro, 30 games for the franchise, and 15 for the current coaching staff, and is still just 27 years old. The third-stringer, Jacob Eason, is a rookie who was a bit of a gamble as a fourth-round pick, but who throws the ball like a first-rounder. So while the long-term answer for Indy may not be on the roster, the depth at the position is healthy."

Rivers, who will be 39 in December, was signed as a free agent during the offseason to a one-year, $25 million contract. Brissett, just entering his prime at 27, has started 30 games for the Colts over the past three seasons -- including 15 last season.

Because Rivers is essentially coming in to take Brissett's position, the potential for friction between the two is great.

But because of their shared background, that hasn't been the case thus far according to coach Frank Reich.

“It’s been great. It’s a great room," Reich said on a recent Zoom conference. "Relationships take time to build, so Philip is new to the equation. But because Philip has 16-17 years of experience, it doesn’t take long to see and feel his presence.

"Jacoby has been a complete pro. Those two, it’s like they’ve been together for a while. Both went to NC State, both played quarterback. There is a brotherhood amongst quarterbacks.”

While acknowledging that the situation isn't easy for Brissett, Reich said he's handling it well.

Reich said he's doing all he can to help his former starter adjust to the new role, a job for which the veteran coach is uniquely qualified.

As a quarterback himself, Reich spent time in college backing up Boomer Esiason at Maryland before serving as Jim Kelley's understudy with the Buffalo Bills. He eventually landed a starting job with the expansion Carolina Panthers before being benched in favor of top draft pick Kerry Collins.

"He’s a pro and he wants to do what is right for the team," Reich said of Brissett. "He and I have had multiple conversations about that, but Jacoby doesn’t need me to tell him what to do. He knows what to do.

"I’m his friend and I’m his coach. I’ve been in his position to some degree. So do I try to lend an encouraging voice every now and then. But he’s doing it the right way.

"We need him to be who he is this year for us to get where we want to go. Whether that means he ends up playing some games or playing a number of plays or even if he’s just there to support Philip and this team. Jacoby will be a big part of our success.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC