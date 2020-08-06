AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Colts QB Depth Among NFL's Best Thanks to Wolfpack Alumni

Brett Friedlander

In his weekly Mailbag feature, Sports Illustrated NFL writer Albert Breer was asked by a reader to rate the league's best backup quarterback situations.

The first one he mentioned was the Indianapolis Colts, whose starter Philip Rivers and top backup Jacoby Brissett are both NC State graduates.

Here's what Breer said about the situation:

"The backup, Jacoby Brissett, has started 31 games as a pro, 30 games for the franchise, and 15 for the current coaching staff, and is still just 27 years old. The third-stringer, Jacob Eason, is a rookie who was a bit of a gamble as a fourth-round pick, but who throws the ball like a first-rounder. So while the long-term answer for Indy may not be on the roster, the depth at the position is healthy."

Rivers, who will be 39 in December, was signed as a free agent during the offseason to a one-year, $25 million contract. Brissett, just entering his prime at 27, has started 30 games for the Colts over the past three seasons -- including 15 last season.

Because Rivers is essentially coming in to take Brissett's position, the potential for friction between the two is great.

But because of their shared background, that hasn't been the case thus far according to coach Frank Reich.

 “It’s been great. It’s a great room," Reich said on a recent Zoom conference. "Relationships take time to build, so Philip is new to the equation. But because Philip has 16-17 years of experience, it doesn’t take long to see and feel his presence. 

"Jacoby has been a complete pro. Those two, it’s like they’ve been together for a while. Both went to NC State, both played quarterback. There is a brotherhood amongst quarterbacks.”  

While acknowledging that the situation isn't easy for Brissett, Reich said he's handling it well.

Reich said he's doing all he can to help his former starter adjust to the new role, a job for which the veteran coach is uniquely qualified.

As a quarterback himself, Reich spent time in college backing up Boomer Esiason at Maryland before serving as Jim Kelley's understudy with the Buffalo Bills. He eventually landed a starting job with the expansion Carolina Panthers before being benched in favor of top draft pick Kerry Collins.

"He’s a pro and he wants to do what is right for the team," Reich said of Brissett. "He and I have had multiple conversations about that, but Jacoby doesn’t need me to tell him what to do. He knows what to do. 

"I’m his friend and I’m his coach. I’ve been in his position to some degree. So do I try to lend an encouraging voice every now and then. But he’s doing it the right way. 

"We need him to be who he is this year for us to get where we want to go. Whether that means he ends up playing some games or playing a number of plays or even if he’s just there to support Philip and this team. Jacoby will be a big part of our success.”  

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philip Rivers Is as Fired Up as Ever as Prepares for his Indy debut

Brett Friedlander

Breaking Down NC State's Revised 2020 Football Schedule

Notes and observations on NC State's revised football schedule, which is now set to begin -- coronavirus permitting -- on September 12 at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack to Open Revised 2020 Football Schedule At Virginia Tech

Assuming everything goes as planned -- and there's still no guarantee that will happen -- coach Dave Doeren's team will kick off 2020 at Virginia Tech

Brett Friedlander

SI All-American Ranks Cedric Seabrough Among Nation's Top 10 TE Recruits

NC State commit Cedric Seabrough of Swansboro High School in Georgia has been ranked by Sports Illustrated All-American as the No. 6 H-tight end prospect nationally in the 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Numbers Game: Who's Wearing What This Season

Seventeen returning NC State football players have switched to new numbers this season. Here's the list, along with the numbers assigned to all the Wolfpack's incoming freshmen and transfers. Read more

Brett Friedlander

No Opt Outs For All-In Wolfpack as Preseason Camp Begins

While a growing number of players nationwide have decided to sit out the 2020 season because of concerns over COVID-19, all 123 players in NC State's football program were in uniform and on the practice field for the first day of preseason camp, Read more

Brett Friedlander

Warren's Scoring Binge Reaches Record Proportions

Former NC State star T.J. Warren set an Indiana Pacers franchise record for most points scored over a three-game stretch by hitting for 32 points in a win against the Orlando Magic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: 'It's Great to be Coaching Football Again'

Excitement was in the air, despite precautions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, as the NC State football team returned to the field for the first time since spring practice was halted in March. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Klyman to Return for 'Corona Senior' Season

NC State closer Kent Klyman, whose senior season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in March, has decided to use the extra year of eligibility granted to spring sports athletes by the NCAA and return to the Wolfpack in 2021. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Terrell Dawkins First NC State Football Player to Wear No. 0

Redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins is the first NC State player to take advantage of a new NCAA rule allowing college football players to wear jersey No. 0 for the upcoming season. Read more

Brett Friedlander