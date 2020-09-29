SI.com
AllWolfpack
Jaguars Sign Former State Kicker Hauschka

Brett Friedlander

Stephen Hauschka has a new home.

At least temporarily.

The former NC State kicker, who was released by the Buffalo Bills prior to the start of the season, has been signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. How long he stays with the team will depend on both his own performance and the health of the team's regular kicker John Lambo.

Lambo was played on injured reserve after suffering a hip injury while executing a squib kick just before halftime of the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans. His replacement, rookie Brandon Wright, then suffered a groin injury in this week's loss to the Miami Dolphins, forcing coach Doug Marrone to begin auditioning for a third kicker in as many weeks.

Hauschka was one of several kickers to audition for the job on Monday. 

How long he'll keep the job now that he has it remains up in the air. Not only was another kicker -- former New York Giant Aldrick Rosas -- signed to Jacksonville's practice squad just in case, but Lambo is eligible to be re-activated after spending three weeks on IR, although it is unclear how long he will be sidelined.

“We’ll just work on rehab and try to get him back as soon as we can,” Marrone told SI's Jaguars Report.

Known as "Hauschka Money" because of his accuracy while helping the Seattle Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2014-15, Hauschka has lost some of the leg strength over the past few seasons.

The 35-year-old was 22 of 28 on field goals last season, his third with the Bills, while going 30 for 32 on extra points. On the down side, he made only one of five attempts longer than 50 yards and recorded touchbacks on only 52% of his kickoffs.

In addition to Buffalo and Seattle, Hauschka has also kicked for the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

Hauschka made 16 of his 18 field goal attempts and all 25 of his extra points for the Wolfpack in 2007, his only season at State after spending his first three college seasons at Division III Middlebury.

His most memorable performance with the Wolfpack came in a victory against Miami, when he converted four field goals -- including the winning 42-yarder in overtime.

