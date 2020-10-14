SI.com
Payton Wilson's Brother Gets Game 4 Start For Braves

Brett Friedlander

The Atlanta Braves have named Bryse Wilson as their starting pitcher for Game 4 of their National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

If the name and the face sound and look familiar to NC State fans, they should.

Wilson is the older brother of Wolfpack lineback Payton Wilson.

Bryse is a 22-year-old right-hander who was taken by the Braves in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He made his Major League debut in August 2018 and has been up and down with team several times since then,.

He was 1-0 with a save and a 4.02 earned run average in 15 2/3 innings over six games in 2020. He made four starts, including two effective outings late in the season that likely earned him Thursday's playoff nod.

Depending on the result of Game 3 on Wednesday, Wilson could be pitching to close out the series and earn Atlanta a trip to the World Series.

Like Payton, Bryse was also a football star at Orange County High School. A linebacker, running back, wide receiver and backup quarterback, he rushed for 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior in 2015 in leading the Panthers to an 11-2.

Payton Wilson led the Wolfpack in tackles as a freshman last season despite starting only one game. This year, despite missing State's loss at Virginia Tech because of an injury, he ranks third on the team with 25 tackles and second with four tackles for loss. He also has a sack and a pass breakup heading into Saturday's home game against Duke.

Comments

