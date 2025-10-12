Dodgers vs. Brewers Opening Odds for NLCS (Los Angeles Set as Massive Favorite)
Two very different teams will face off in the NLCS, as the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers (the defending World Series champs) take on the Milwaukee Brewers and their young core.
Milwaukee finished the regular season with the best record in the National League, but it needed five games to get past the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS.
Now, the Brewers are underdogs in the NLCS against the Dodgers despite having home-field advantage in the series. Los Angeles, which knocked out the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the NLDS, is favored to win the World Series in the latest odds.
The Brewers don’t rely on a ton of star power, as they have a strong lineup from top to bottom and an impressive pitching staff with a bunch of high-velocity throwers.
However, they don’t have the talent that the Dodgers have with stars like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and many, many others.
Here’s a look at the series odds, World Series odds and the odds for Game 1 of this series, which begins on Monday night.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: -200
- Milwaukee Brewers: +170
At -200, the Dodgers have an implied probability of 66.67 percent to make the World Series yet again in 2025.
The Brewers may have the pitching to compete with the Dodgers, but it’ll be interesting to see if their bats can keep up with this vaunted Los Angeles offense. During the regular season, these teams were No. 2 (L.A.) and No. 3 (Milwaukee) in runs scored.
Dodgers vs. Brewers Series Correct Score Odds
- Dodgers in 5: +350
- Dodgers in 6: +400
- Dodgers in 7: +475
- Brewers in 7: +500
- Brewers in 6: +650
- Dodgers in 4: +750
- Brewers in 5: +1200
- Brewers in 4: +2200
Are the Brewers being disrespected in this matchup?
Even though Milwaukee went the distance in the NLDS, it is pretty shocking to see that the Brewers are just +500 to win this series in seven games and have basically no chance (based on the odds) to win in four or five games.
Instead, the three most likely outcomes – in the eyes of oddsmakers – all result in the Dodgers winning the NLCS.
2025 World Series Odds
- Dodgers: +130
- Blue Jays: +320
- Mariners: +320
- Brewers: +400
While the American League seems to be a toss up – the Jays and Mariners have the same odds to win the World Series – oddsmakers are clearly favoring the Dodgers to advance.
Los Angeles has been the World Series favorite for quite some time, as it made quick work of the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card round and lost just one game to Philly (winning two on the road) in the NLDS.
Dodgers vs. Brewers NLCS Game 1 Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Dodgers -1.5 (+109)
- Brewers +1.5 (-133)
Moneyline
- Dodgers: -157
- Brewers: +128
Total
- 7.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
These teams have yet to officially announce starters for Game 1, but oddsmakers have the Dodgers set as road favorites.
Los Angeles was just one game over .500 on the road in the regular season while the Brewers were 23 games over .500 at home. The SI Betting team will have a betting preview and prop picks for this game on Monday, so make sure to stay tuned with all of our coverage.
