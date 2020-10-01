SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Wilson, Ingle Will Be Available Against Pitt

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren offered some good news on Thursday for a defense that can use all the positives it can.

During his final meeting with the media before Saturday's game at Pittsburgh, Doeren announced that linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Tanner Ingle will both be available to play against the Panthers after missing last week's game at Virginia Tech with injuries.

Doeren wasn't as sure about the status of another safety, junior college transfer Rakeim Ashford, who is still listed as day-to-day with a shoulder issue.

The addition of Wilson and Ingle back into the lineup will provide a needed boost to a defensive unit that has surrendered an average of 440 yards and 43.5 points per game through the first two weeks of the season. The latter figure ranks last among the ACC's 15 teams.

"They're two of our best players," Doeren said. "Obviously Tanner is our captain in the secondary and has a lot of game experience. He's a really good tackler, cover player, blitzer. So he brings a lot to the table.

"Payton is one of the best players on our football team when he's healthy. It's nice to have them both back in the lineup at those two spots. We're very thin in the secondary right now, so getting Tanner back is a big deal."

While Doeren was happy to provide details about the state of his defensive backfield against the 24th-ranked Panthers on Saturday, he wasn't nearly as open about the situation in his offensive backfield.

Specifically at quarterback.

While all signs point to Devin Leary getting his first start of the new season following an encouraging performance in relief of Bailey Hockman last week at Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack coach still isn't ready to tip his hand on who he plans to start.

"Ive said this probably 20 times now, but we need both of them," Doeren said. "Bailey has gotten better. It’s been a good week. It’s been a hard week in practice for both of them. 

"Coach (Tim) Beck really gets after them in practice. He puts a lot of tough looks in their faces and makes them compete everyday. They’re going to continue to get better, and you guys will see on game day who it is."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rodón, White Sox Falter in Deciding Game

Former NC State ace Carlos Rodón came out of the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox in the decising game of their best-of-three playoff series against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, but he failed to record an out in his team's season-ending loss. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How Different is This Wolfpack Team?

NC State's players insist that this year's team is a vastly different group from the one that went 4-8 in 2019. But how different is it really? Saturday's game at Pittsburgh will go a long way toward finding out. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

NC State at Pittsburgh: How to Watch and Listen

Here are all your broadcast options for Saturday's ACC matchup between NC State and Pittsburgh at Heinz Field. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Talkin' Wolfpack: Pittsburgh

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs look back at NC State's loss at Virginia Tech last Saturday and ahead to this week's game at Pittsburgh in this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Payton Wilson Ready For Some 'Meat and Potatoes Football'

After playing two straight games against uptempo offenses to start the new season, State will see a more traditional, smashmouth style of game against the 24th ranked Panthers of coach Pat Narduzzi. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Volleyball Match vs. Virginia Tech Postponed

Virginia Tech has paused its volleyball activities because of a lack of available players, causing the postponement of two matches against NC State this weekend at Reynolds Coliseum. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Carlos Rodón Makes White Sox Postseason Roster

Despite a disappointing, injury-plagued regular season, former NC State ace Carlos Rodón will have a chance to redeem himself during the postseason after being included on the Chicago White Sox playoff roster. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pitt QB Pickett has Grown up Since First Start vs. Wolfpack

Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was a true freshman seeing his first significant college action the last time he faced NC State in 2017. This time, he's the confident veteran leader of an undefeated team ranked 24th in the nation. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Jaguars Sign Former State Kicker Hauschka

Former NC State kicker Stephen Hauschka, who was released by the Buffalo Bills before the season started, has been signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a replacement for the injured Josh Lambo. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Pittsburgh Scouting Report

NC State football coach Dave Doeren provided his assessment of this Saturday's opponent Pittsburgh at his regular weekly media conference. Read more

Brett Friedlander