Wolfpack Win at Pittsburgh in Pictures

The NC State football team began Saturday's game at No. 24 Pittsburgh with plenty of questions. The Wolfpack answered many of them, especially about the character of this year's team with a dramatic 30-29 victory.

Here is a visual look back at State's first road win against a ranked conference opponent since 2017, though images provided by the ACC's photo pool:

Coach Dave Doeren leads his team onto the field

Quarterback Devin Leary had a career day, throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions

Tight end Dylan Autenreith opens up a hole for running back Zonovan Knight

Safety Tanner Ingle returned from injury to lead the Wolfpack with nine tackles while providing strong leadership for a depleted secondary

Ricky Person Jr. gains yardage during the first half

Freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis breaks up a pass before leaving the game on a targeting call

C.J. Riley goes up high to catch a pass from Devin Leary

Freshman Porter Rooks had three catches for 23 yards in the victory ACC pool photo

State's kick coverage team doesn't give Pittsburgh's Vincent Davis any room to run

Cary Angeline caught a pair of touchdown passes

Jakeen Harris, who had a pick six called back because of a penalty, makes a tackle

Emeka Emeze makes his game-winning touchdown catch with 23 seconds remaining ACC pool photo

