SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Wolfpack Win at Pittsburgh in Pictures

Brett Friedlander

The NC State football team began Saturday's game at No. 24 Pittsburgh with plenty of questions. The Wolfpack answered many of them, especially about the character of this year's team with a dramatic 30-29 victory.

Here is a visual look back at State's first road win against a ranked conference opponent since 2017, though images provided by the ACC's photo pool:

100320 NC St.vsPitt Dave Doeren
Coach Dave Doeren leads his team onto the field
100320 NC St.vsPitt Devin Leary (13)
Quarterback Devin Leary had a career day, throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions
DNY20100313_NCS_AT_PITT_Chris_Ingram
Tight end Dylan Autenreith opens up a hole for running back Zonovan Knight
100320 NC St.vsPitt DJ Turner (7) Tanner Ingle (10)
Safety Tanner Ingle returned from injury to lead the Wolfpack with nine tackles while providing strong leadership for a depleted secondary
100320 NC St.vsPitt Ricky Person Jr. (8)
Ricky Person Jr. gains yardage during the first half
DNY20100320_NCS_AT_PITT_Shocky_Jacques-Louis
Freshman nickel Joshua Pierre-Louis breaks up a pass before leaving the game on a targeting call
100320 NC St.vsPitt Marquis Williams (14) C J Riley (19)
C.J. Riley goes up high to catch a pass from Devin Leary
Porter Rooks catch vs Pitt
Freshman Porter Rooks had three catches for 23 yards in the victoryACC pool photo
DNY20100321_NCS_AT_PITT_Vincent_Davis
State's kick coverage team doesn't give Pittsburgh's Vincent Davis any room to run
100320 NC St.vsPitt Cary Angeline (6)A
Cary Angeline caught a pair of touchdown passes
100320 NC St.vsPitt Jakeen Harris (6) Vincent Davis (22)
Jakeen Harris, who had a pick six called back because of a penalty, makes a tackle
Emeka Emezie winning TD vs Pitt
Emeka Emeze makes his game-winning touchdown catch with 23 seconds remainingACC pool photo

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Postgame Observations: State 30, Pitt 29

Here are some postgame observations from NC State's 30-29 win at Pittsburgh that could turn out to be a springboard victory for a 2020 season that's looking a lot promising than it did a week ago at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Drake Thomas Postgame Press Conference

Drake Thomas finished with six tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries for NC State in its win at Pittsburgh on Saturday Here's what Thomas had to say during a postgame Zoom conference with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Emeka Emezie Postgame Press Conference

Here's what NC State senior receiver Emeka Emezie had to say Saturday after catching a 13-yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary with 23 seconds remaining to give the Wolfpack a 30-29 win at Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devin Leary's postgame press conference

Here is what NC State's QB1 Devin Leary had to say after throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns -- including the game-winner to Emeka Emezie with 23 seconds remaining --in Saturday's win against Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dave Doeren's postgame press conference

Here's what NC State football coach Dave Doeren had to say during his postgame media conference following Saturday's dramatic 30-29 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Pittsburgh

Live updates and analysis from Saturday's ACC football game between NC State and No. 24 Pittsburgh from Heinz Field. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Halftime Observations: State 17, Pitt 13

SI All Wolfpack's Kenton Gibbs breaks down the first half of NC State's game at Pittsburgh and looks ahead to what the Wolfpack needs to do to hold on in the second half and pull out the victory at Heinz Field. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Leary Gets the Start at QB at Pittsburgh

Devin Leary got the start at quarterback for NC State against Pittsburgh as expected and he immediately made the decision pay off by leading the Wolfpack to a long touchdown drive on its first possession. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Key Players Inactive for Pittsburgh Game

Starting offensive tackle Justin Witt and nickel Tyler-Baker Williams are the most prominent names on NC State's inactive list for today's game at Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Kickoff: Game 3 at Pittsburgh

Everything you need to know about NC State's ACC football matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander