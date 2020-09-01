SI.com
Wolfpack Adds Punter to 2021 Recruiting Class

Brett Friedlander

Tuesday was the first day college football coaches were allowed under NCAA rules to begin contacting high school juniors.

And coach NC State Dave Doeren and his staff were busy.

Their attention wasn't solely focused on the Class of 2022, however. In between the phone calls, texts and DMs to next year's prospects, the Wolfpack managed to land a commitment for this year's class.

Caden Noonkester, a punter/kickoff specialist from Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw became the heir apparent to current punter Trenton Gill by becoming the 18th 18th pledged member of the Wolfpack's 2021 recruiting haul. 

His committment ends a whirlwind recruitment initiated less than a month ago by former NFL kicker Dan Orner, who also mentored both Gill and incumbent State placekicker Christopher Dunn.

He reported his offer from the Wolfpack on August 27.

Tall strong and athletic at 6-foot-6, 175 pounds, Noonkester averaged better than 40 yards per punt for Marvin Ridge last season with a hang time of 4.4-plus seconds. He is ranked as a 4 1/2-star prospect based on his performance at the Chris Sailer Punt Factory camp this summer.

Although he also handles the placekicking duties for his high school team, Noonkester was recruited primarily as a punter for the Wolfpack. He plans to play his senior high school season this spring rather than enrolling early.

His lead recruiter was tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel.

