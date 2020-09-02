Noonkester Ready to Carry on Wolfpack Punting Tradition

NC State has built a tradition of All-ACC caliber punters during coach Dave Doeren's tenure with the Wolfpack.

It's a line of succession that started with Wil Baumann and has continued with A.J. Cole III and the team's current punter, Trenton Gill.

Monday, Doeren and his special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel received a commitment from the recruit they hope will be the heir apparent to the Wolfpack's punting job.

In an exclusive interview with SI's All Wolfpack, Caden Noonkester discusses his whirlwind recruitment, his reasons for choosing State and his sense of responsibility to live up to the standard set by his predecessors.

You got your offer from State less than two weeks ago. How did things progress so quickly?

"One of my trainers is Dan Orner, who has coached maybe 50 college specialists and has seven guys that are on NFL rosters right now, We were talking about my school of choice and getting a plan for my recruiting and where I wanted to end up and I mentioned NC State to him because that's where my mom went to school. I've always been a follower and a fan of Wolfpack football.

"Dan also trains Trenton Gill as well as (placekicker) Chris Dunn, and he let the coaches know I was interested. So I'm kind of joining the family of Dan Orner kickers and punters at State."

You're listed as a punter and kickoff specialist. Do you also plan on doing the placekicking at State, too?

"I do all three at my high school, but I was recruited to NC State as a pure punter."

What does it mean to you to be recruited as the successor to talented punters such as Baumann, Cole and Gill?

"It's a huge accomplishment for me because of my hard work, but it's going to be a grind. I'm not just going to walk in and it be easy. There are a lot of big-time players that came through the program before me and I want to try to make my mark on the program as well. I'm going to put my head down and get to work right away."

How well do you know Trenton Gill?

"I've never met him in person, but throughout my recruiting process with NC State I've given him a few phone calls about how practice is run and get a head start on the program. He was helpful with my recruiting as well, giving me the inside scoop on what being an NC State football player is like."

Do you plan on playing your senior high school season this spring or will you enroll early at State?

"I was planning on graduating early initially just to be able to have the option just in case a school needed me to do that. But NC State wants me to play my senior season. becuase they think it's an important part of my life and as a football player to be able to play your senior season. That's your big moment when memories are made.

"A lot of people say you develop and get better through playing the game and there's no real need for me to graduate early and just get training reps (with Gill still having another year of eligibility left). So by staying in high school, I can get all those game reps and be able to flourish in that envrionment."

"I'm super excited for the opportunity. I'm ready to get to work."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC