Glennon Back onto Jaguars Active Roster

It's been a busy 72 hours for Mike Glennon.

Since Saturday afternoon, the former NC State quarterback has gone from the Jacksonville Jaguars active roster to the NFL waiver wire to the team's practice squad and back to the active roster.

The round trip came full circle on Tuesday when Glennon was activated again to fill the roster spot created when second-year linebacker Quincy Williams was placed on injured reserve.

Glennon, who signed with the Jaguars as a free agent during the offseason to serve as a backup to starter Gardner Minshew, was originally placed on waivers Saturday when the team cut down to the NFL opening week limit of 53 players.

His release left sixth round draft pick Jake Luten as Jacksonville's only other quarterback.

That didn't last long, though.

By Monday, Glennon was back with the Jaguars as part of a practice squad that has been expanded from 10 to 16 players while also including veterans this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A former third round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Glennon has 22 career NFL starts in his career while also spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears and Oakland Raider. He has completed 60.9 percent of his passes (488 of 801) for 5,163 yards and 36 scores.

