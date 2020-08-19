Thayer Thomas Working to Become a More 'Proehlific' Receiver

Most Division I football players dream of a career in the NFL when their college days are done.

Thayer Thomas is doing more than just dreaming. And he's determined not to let anything -- even a worldwide pandemic -- keep him from giving it his best shot.

So when spring practice was halted and players were sent their separate ways in response to the coronavirus crisis on March 12, NC State's all-purpose junior took it upon himself to continue working toward his goal of becoming an elite receiver.

"When my coaches weren’t available to me because of the COVID stuff," he said, "I had to find something that could help me improve my game."

Thomas did what he could to stay active while doing what he could to take as many safety precautions as possible.

He threw with Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary whenever he returned to North Carolina from his home in New Jersey while also getting in some practice time with former high school teammate and current Duke backup quarterback Gunnar Holmberg.

His most meaningful work, however, came under the direction of former St. Louis Rams and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl at his Proehlific Park facility in Greensboro.

"I met Ricky a long time ago, probably like 2008 when he first opened up his facility," Thomas said. "Everytime we’ve had off in the past I’ve gotten to work with his two sons, Austin and Blake. I’ve gotten to know them over the years and they are really some of my best friends.

"He’s really helped us out over the last three years just working on basic techniques and route running. He played 17 years in the NFL and coached five, so he knows definitely what it takes to play the receiver position."

Because Proehl has that breadth of knowledge, it holds some weight when he says that Thomas -- a 6-foot, 195-pound former walkon -- also has what it takes to play in the NFL.

“No question," Proehl said. "He’s got the size, the strength, the quickness. Those are the things he continues to work on, trying to get quicker, trying to work on his top-end speed. He’s got the intangibles they’re looking for. Now we can work on the little things."

Little things such as footwork, body angles, getting in and out of cuts and running more precise routes.

The things Proehl said "separates the good from the great.

"A lot of these guys are great athletes, but are they great route runners? That’s what (Thomas) is really focused on," Proehl said. "A lot of these guys can jump and run, but at the end of the day quarterbacks want to rely on guys to be where they’re supposed to be when they’re supposed to be there.

“Coming off the ball, your releases, getting in and out of your cuts, that’s what causes separation. Then it’s maintaining separation. When you can do that, I don’t care how good the DB is. If you make everything look the same, you’re going to get open. Once you get the ball in your hands, that’s when your athleticism takes over.”

Thomas' athleticism was on full display against Ball State last season, when he returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown. He also threw two touchdown passes while ranking fourth on the team with 31 catches for 334 yards and three scores.

His versatility was recently recognized by his selection to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award.

But as good as he's been during his first two seasons with the Wolfpack, Thomas has dedicated himself to becoming even better.

"Thayer has got a work ethic second to none," Proehl said. "He works his tail off. He loves to train, loves to work on his craft.

"Just to give you an example, during the season last year, bye week, he’s calling me up, ‘hey can I get some work in. That’s the kind of kid he is. That makes it easy when you’re working with him."

In order to give football his best shot, the 2019 draft pick of the Boston Red Sox gave up playing baseball. He also earned his undergraduate degree in the spring.

According to coach Dave Doeren, the difference in his physical condition and stamina at practice is already evident.

"Going from the fall to the spring to the fall the way that he did, I think it wiped him," Doeren said. "He’s so competitive and he works so hard that I think it wiped him out from a mental standpoint as much as it did physically. He’s fresh right now."

And he's poised for a "Prohelific" season.

"Thayer is always a guy that you can expect whatever you need out of him," said fellow wide receiver Emeka Emezie. "He’s somebody you can rely on. He came in as a walkon and he just works his butt off. Thayer is going to be Thayer."