NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: TEs Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough

Brett Friedlander

Eleven of the 15 high school seniors that have committed to play their college football careers at NC State are among the 1,000 players nationwide identified by Sports Illustrated as candidates for the publication's 2020 High School All-American team.

Each day over a two-week stretch, SI's All Wolfpack will take a closer look at each of those players and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus.

Today it's twin tight ends Cedric and Fredric Seabrough.

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/cedric-seabrough-highlights-evaluation

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/fredrick-seabrough-highlights-evaluation

 Three of the four tight ends that saw game action last season for the Wolfpack will be in their final season of eligibility in 2020, making it a priority to restock the position group with the recruiting class of 2021.

Coach Dave Doeren and his tight end coach Todd Goebbel succeeded in doing that with a package deal that provided them with two tight end commitments for the price of one.

Twin brothers Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough are both around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and are both three-star prospects at Swainsboro High School in Swainsboro, Ga. 

Both are accomplished pass catchers. Cedric caught 58 passes for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior last season. Fredrick had 37 catches for 703 yards and eight scores.

Both, have a high ceiling, although at this point in their careers they have some work to do when it comes to blocking in the run game, since they've spent a lot of their time in high school playing out wide.

"They have the same skill set," their high school coach, Scott Roberts, said. "Ced matured faster as a sophomore, but Fred really came into his own as a junior. They both have unbelievable ball skills and do a great job of using their big frames to their advantage."

Here's how SI All-American evaluates Cedric:

"Lines up almost exclusively out wide for Swainsboro. Raw route-runner; relies on size and length to win. Blocking ability is major question mark.

"Seabrough is a natural pass-catcher with the physical profile recruiters want from dynamic prep tight ends. Lack of size and experience hinders ability to contribute early, but also means ceiling is higher than tape suggests. Developmental prospect, with potential to emerge as impactful move tight end."

And here's what SI All-American has to say about Fredrick:

"Like his twin brother, Cedric, Seabrough is a promising developmental tight end prospect. Possesses ball skills to contribute early as a red-zone threat, but must add weight, increase strength before seeing field consistently. Potential starter for N.C. State down the line, with the versatility needed to line up all over the formation."

