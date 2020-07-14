SI All-American Candidate Cedric Seabrough Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Cedric Seabrough

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

School: Swainsboro (Ga.)

Schools of Interest: North Carolina State, Maryland, UAB and Coastal Carolina, among others.

Frame: Tall. Slightly above-average width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. A bit high waisted. Solid, developing thighs, calves and trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Fluid. Loose athlete for size, with impressive hip and ankle flexibility. Adequate top-end speed. Lacks degree of explosiveness; burst is average at best. Good hand-eye coordination and aerial body control.

Instincts: Tracks ball well in air. Imminent jump-ball threat. Can high-point throws that arrive well outside body. Dangerous after catch due to surprising wiggle and solid contact balance; tough to bring down in open field.

Polish: Lines up almost exclusively out wide for Swainsboro. Raw route-runner; relies on size and length to win. Must vary releases at LOS to compensate for lack of acceleration. Blocking ability is major question mark.

Bottom Line: Seabrough is a natural pass-catcher with the physical profile recruiters want from dynamic prep tight ends. Lack of size and experience hinders ability to contribute early, but also means ceiling is higher than tape suggests. Developmental prospect, with potential to emerge as impactful move tight end for Power-5 program.