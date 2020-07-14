SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Fredrick Seabrough Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Fredrick Seabrough
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
School: Swainsboro (Ga.)
Committed to: N.C. State 

Frame: Good height. Average width across his upper body. Taut waist. Powerful, developing thighs, trunk and calves. Plenty of room for more mass and muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Fluid. Quick feet in short areas, and shows natural wiggle in space. Above-average speed and burst. Good leaper, with impressive aerial body control. Great hands. Maintains balance through contact as a runner, though possesses below-average overall strength for his position. 

Instincts: Imminent jump-ball threat. Capable of contorting in midair to haul in throws well outside his body. Hands catcher. Tough to bring down after the catch; capable of making defender miss with agility. 

Polish: Lacks nuance as route-runner. Gets good release off LOS, but needs to vary his approach. Mostly lines up wide for Swainsboro; blocking ability largely unknown. 

Bottom Line: Like his twin brother, Cedric, Seabrough is a promising developmental tight end prospect. Possesses ball skills to contribute early as a red-zone threat, but must add weight, increase strength before seeing field consistently. Potential starter for N.C. State down the line, with the versatility needed to line up all over the formation.

