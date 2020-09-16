Latest Reported 2022 Football Offers

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff have been busy dotting all the Is and crossing all the Ts in their preparations for Saturday's 2020 season opening game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

But they've also had an eye on the future, judging from the number of new scholarship offers reported by high school juniors in the Class of 2022.

It's a group that includes:

Dainsus Miller of Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga. A a 5-foot-11, 160-pound safety who holds offers from everybody who's anybody in college football, he recorded 41 tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery as a sophomore in 2019.

Kevin Winston Jr., a 5-11, 160-pound running back from Hyattsville, Md. and DeMatha Catholic High School. Although he played in only two varsity games as a sophomore, he averaged 19.5 yards per carry. He also holds offers from Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State and ACC schools Pittsburgh and Boston College.

Xavier Simmons, a 6-3, 210-pound athlete from Northern Guilford High School in Greensboro who is also being recruited by Duke, Maryland, Howard and Coastal Carolina.

Simmons recorded 90 tackles with a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as an inside linebacker last season while rushing for 208 yards and two touchdowns with seven receptions as a running back.

And Elijah Davis, a 6-1 safety from Auburndale (Fla.) High School who is also an elite sprinter in the 200 and 400. He had 22 tackles and a pick six as a sophomore in 2019. His best offers besides the Wolfpack are from South Carolina and West Virginia.

In addition to those new offers, another State target in the Class of 2022 has announced that he's already ready to make a committment. The four-star prospect will make his choice public on Dec. 10.

A 6-1, 290-pound defensive tackle from Hough High School in Cornelius -- where he is a teammate of 2021 Wolfpack commits Mario Love Jr. and Sean Brown -- holds offers from virtually every school in the country.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC