Wolfpack Football Recruiting Update

NC State added one highly-ranked defensive end prospect to its 2021 football recruiting class on Friday when Zyun Reeves of East Forsyth High School committed to the Wolfpack.

Before the holiday weekend was over, coach Dave Doeren's program found out that it's still in the running for another Sports Illustrated High School All-American candidate pass rusher.

Javon Nelson, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tenn., included the Wolfpack among his top five schools. His other finalists, announced on social media, are ACC rivals Virginia and Virginia Tech, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

Nelson is described by SI All-American as "a thick-bodied prospect with solid play strength at the point of attack." Although he currently projects as an end, he has the potential grow into a defensive tackle at the college level.

In addition to their work at filling out their 2021 class, Doeren and his staff have been just as aggressive in recruiting players further into the future.

Here's a look at the players from the classes of 2022 and '23 that have reported Wolfpack offers over the past week:

Jonquis "JQ" Hardaway, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound 2022 cornerback from Hardaway High School in Columbus, Ga.

Jaiven Plummer, a 6-3, 200-pound 2022 wide receiver from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va.

Beau Atkinson, a 6-6, 220-pound 2022 defensive end from Raleigh's Leesville Road High School.

Jackson Vick, a 5-11, 165-pound 2022 cornerback from Southern Nash High School in Bailey.

And Malachi Nelson, a 6-3, 180-pound 2023 quarterback from Los Alamitos High School in California.

