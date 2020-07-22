NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: LB Caden Fordham

Eleven of the 15 high school seniors that have committed to play their college football careers at NC State are among the 1,000 players nationwide identified by Sports Illustrated as candidates for the publication's 2020 High School All-American team.

Each day over a two-week stretch, SI's All Wolfpack will take a closer look at each of those players and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus.

Today it's SAM linebacker Caden Fordham.

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/caden-fordham-highlights-evaluation

The first things a coach looks for in a prospective recruit are talent and potential.

After that, they look for the "it" factor -- the thing that sets a prospect apart from the others and shows that he truly knows how to play the game. Sometimes the "it" comes from being a leader on a state championship team. In other cases, it's embedded in the players' DNA.

That's the the case of Caden Fordham, who learned his solid foundation and love for the game from his father, a former Florida State offensive lineman who played 10 NFL seasons with the Steelers, Jaguars and Panthers.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Caden is smaller than his dad. But he is well on his way toward building just as impressive a football resume as a linebacker at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla.

He recorded 64 tackles, five sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a blocked punt last season. He also showed his versatility by completing a 47-yard pass on a fake punt that helped the Bulldogs seal a 20-14 win against Cocoa in the state semifinals.

He has the athleticism and smarts to be a solid fit in defensive coordinator Tony Gibson's linebacker-friendly scheme. In fact, it's that scheme that proved to be the tipping point in his decision to commit to State.

"(I like) the way that they say I could be used at the outside backer position and cover flats as well as blitz," Fordham said. "I think my versatility will help me a lot in Coach Gibson’s defense, which will allow me to play quick and different positions."

Here's how SI All-American evaluates Fordham:

"Typically aligns to the field as a Sam linebacker, though has some experience working in the boundary. Also stands up some when his defensive front goes to 4-0-4 alignment. Has limited transition quickness to close and recover in coverage. Could grow into an interior second-level defender later in his career.

"Fordham’s father, Todd, played offensive line at Florida State and in the NFL. While Caden is not an offensive lineman like his father, he does play with the same toughness, ruggedness and motor. The younger Fordham has good length, solid linear speed and shows good quickness to finish. He projects best as an off-ball Sam ‘backer at this point, though could move inside to Will later in his career."

