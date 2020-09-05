Zyun Reeves Discusses His Commitment to Wolfpack

At 6-foot-7, Zyun Reeves seemed to be a natural fit for basketball until he decided to give football a try during his junior year at East Forsyth High School in Kenersville.

As it turned out, his size, length and athletic ability made him an even better for the gridiron.

Despite his lack of experience, the pass rushing specialist racked up 88 tackles, 7.5 sacks and eight pass deflections in 2019 while helping his team win its second consecutive NCHSAA 4A state championship.

His performance was good enough to earn him a spot in the Sports Illustrated All-American 1000 as a preseason High School All-American candidate. It also gained him plenty of attention from college coaches around the country.

Friday, NC State's Dave Doeren won out for the raw, but talented prospect. Reeves chose the Wolfpack over finalists Florida State, Virginia, South Carolina and Michigan State. Here, in an interview with SI's All Wolfpack, he discusses his decision:

What ultimately sold you on State?

"Everything, the whole vibe -- the people the players, the fans and the fact that it's home. My parents and my family can come see every game."

How much did it help that your high school teammate Micah Crowell had previously committed to the Wolfpack?

"It helped me know I've got somebody I can relate to there and to talk to, come in to this class and dominate with."

How much did Micah try to recruit you after he committed?

"Me and Micah talk a lot."

What are your strengths as a pass rusher?

"Just being able to see the play develop, seeing what the O-linemen are going to do, if they're going to pull or something, or if it's going to be a keeper. I can see that. I can play anywhere they need me, outside linebacker, strong side, weak side."

I'm sure your length is also an asset. How big is your wingspan?

"I don't know what it is not. The last time I was at NC State, it was off the board."

What are you doing to add more bulk to your frame?

"I've been working in the weight room and eating better. I'm up to 255 already. I feel like when I get to college, they're going to put more of that on me."

A lot of other players in your class are enrolling in college early, but you've decided to stay and play your final high school season this spring. What made you decide to do that?

"I'm going to stay and finish my senior year. I want to try for another state championship."

How important is it for you to bring that championship experience to a program like NC State that is still trying to get to that level?

"It doesn't mean that much at the next level. (Winning another state title) is just something I want to accomplish in high school. But certain people are winners and they know how to win. I do whatever it takes and that's what I want to bring with me (to the Wolfpack).

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC