AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Cooper's Commitment a Real Celebration for Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

Lyndon Cooper has had some good birthday parties in his young life. But the one he had to celebrate his 17th last Friday was one he'll always remember.

There was the obligatory cake and some balloons during a get-together at his grandparents' house. 

But when it came time for the presents, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive tackle from Carrollton, Ga., wasn't just on the receiving end. He also gave one out to NC State coach Dave Doeren and his staff by committing to play his college football career for the Wolfpack.

Cooper broke the news via a Zoom conference. And then the celebration really began.

"I had Coach Doeren, Coach (John) Garrison and Coach (Tim) Beck on the call and once I told them Coach Garrison put on a jersey, Coach Beck was blowing his whistle, Coach Doeren was yelling," Cooper said. "They were happy for me. It was a good day."

Although Cooper told the coaching staff of his decision on Friday, he didn't officially announce his commitment until Monday. He becomes the 16th member of Doeren's 2021 recruiting class and the third offensive lineman to commit.

He chose the Wolfpack over ACC rival Syracuse, among other schools.

Here is what the fast-rising young prospect had to say about his reasons for choosing State, how he fits in with the Wolfpack and his goals for the upcoming season:

What sold you on State?

"One of the biggest things is the people Coach Doeren surrounds himself with. The coaching staff that he has, that really stood out to me. I also like how he let his players express themselves how they feel about any situation that's going on right now in the world compared to some. That really stood out to me. 

"The coaching staff, for the past two weeks before I committed, they were on my ear every day. I was on Zooms with proably every person that is going to be involved with me each day. The commitment that had for me is what made me choose them over every other school."

What made you commit now, because you wanted to do it on your birthday?

"That was a thing I was trying to do, but if I wasn't ready I wasn't going to commit. But On Friday I felt I was ready. Me and my mom, we talked it over and she agreed with me. She said if you're ready, you're ready. I felt ready, so I went ahead and committed. 

Assuming that there's a season, what kind of goals do you have for your senior year in high school? Are you looking forward to getting some stars next to your name?

"The stars thing, that's cool and all. But I just want a senior season to fight with my brothers one last time. Right now, they're still projecting that we're going to have a season starting in September, They just moved it back. I just want to have one last season with my brothers, then go on to the next level and become a better player."

How much contact have you had with your new brothers, especially fellow offensive line commits Jaleel Davis and Thornton Gentry?

"I've been speaking to them since I got the offer (from State). Jaleel has been on my head ever since then. We're all in a group chat, talking to each other, getting to know each other. It's pretty cool building a relationship with the people I'm going to be spending the next four-to-five years with."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ex-Wolfpack golfer Pettersson out of semi-retirement, into the money

Brett Friedlander

Tweet a Positive Sign for Funderburk Return to Wolfpack?

Though nothing is certain, the fact that NC State posted photos of D.J. Funderburk practicing with Wolfpack teammates is a positive sign that he plans to return rather than stay in the NBA draft. Read more

Brett Friedlander

It's Official: Wolfpack DT Alim McNeill is a 'Freak'

Overlooked by the Bednarik Award watch list and Phil Steele's All-ACC picks, NC State defensive tackle Alim McNeill finally gets some recognition as one of college football's most impressive physical 'freaks.' Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: TEs Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough

All Wolfpack is taking a closer look at each of the 11 committed recruits named as candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated High School All-American team and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus. Today, it's the Seabrough tight end twins. Read more

Brett Friedlander

OG Prospect Lyndon Cooper Commits to Wolfpack

NC State bolstered its offensive line of the future with the commitment of fast-rising offensive guard prospect Lyndon Cooper of Carrollton, Ga. Read more.

Brett Friedlander

SIAA All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Has Wolfpack in His Top 5

Zyun Reeves, a three-star defensive defensive end Zyun Reeves from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville has narrowed his college choices to a top five and NC State is among them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI Publishers Select 2020 Pre-Season All ACC Team

Punter Trenton Gill was the only NC State player to earn a spot on the preseason All-ACC team chosen by the publishers of the Sports Illustrated's ACC team sites. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

It was a quiet Sunday at the plate for the three NC State baseball players participating in summer wood bat leagues. But defensively, Austin Murr got a different perspective of his game in Wisconsin. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Five-star Hoop Prospect Matthew Cleveland to Commit on Tuesday

Matthew Cleveland, a five-star wing from Pace Academy in Atlanta, plans to annouce his college decision on Tuesday. NC State is among his five finalist schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Basketball Commit Terquavion Smith is the Real Deal

Four-star guard Terquavion Smith, an NC State basketball commit from Farmville Central High School, put on another scoring show this weekend at the Big Shots Hoops Nationals in Rock Hill, S.C. Read more

Brett Friedlander