Big Games for Wolfpack Commits McLauglin, Fordham

It was a bad weekend for the NC State football team of today, losing a 48-21 decision to rival North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

Farther South, however, two members of the Wolfpack's 2021 recruiting class provided some hope for the future by putting together standout performances in their high schools games.

In Georgia, SI All-American candidate Aaron McLaughlin lit up the scoreboard and filled up the state sheet in leading Denmark High School of Alpharetta to a 52-14 rout of Lambert.

The 6-foot-5, 223-pound pro style passer, now completely recovered from the offseason shoulder surgery that forced him to miss the first three games this season, completed 9 of 12 passes for 249 yards, four touchdowns and no turnovers.

He's also been carrying the ball a lot this season. In the win against Lambert, he ran the ball 13 times for 145 yards and two more touchdowns, giving him more than 400 yards in total offense.

After losing their first three games without McLaughlin, the Danes are 3-0 since his return.

In Florida, another SI All-American candidate had just a big a game on the defensive side of the ball.

Linebacker Caden Fordham recorded 11 tackles, including three for losses, a sack, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a blocked punt to lead The Bolles School of Jacksonville to a 33-19 win against University Christian.

Fordam is also his team's Wildcat quarterback. He carried the ball twice for 11 yards in the game and threw an incomplete pass.

For the season, he has made 50 tackles through the first seven games to go along with five touchdowns and 117 rushing yards.

The only other State commits in action this weekend were offensive linemen. Guard Lyndon Cooper's Carrollton High School team beat Paulding County 56-0 for its fourth straight win after an opening game loss. Center Thornton Gentry helped Chapin High School to a 35-21 win against Lexington to improve to 3-2.

The other three future Wolfpack players currently playing this fall -- running back Demie Sumo of Willingboto High in New Jersey and twin tight ends Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough -- didn't have games.

Sumo's team is taking two weeks off because of a COVID-19 situation.

The Seabroughs weren't scheduled to play. in their most recent game, on Oct. 16 against East Laurens, they combined for nine catches in a 48-13 win. Fredrick had four catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns while Cedric finished with five catches for 33 yards and a two-point conversion.

For the season, Cedric leads with the way with 21 catches for 200 yards while Fredrick is close behind with 19 catches for 166 yards and three touchowns. He's also made 18 tackles, with 3.5 TFLs.

