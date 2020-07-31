AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Snakebit State Loses Another High-Profile Home Date

Brett Friedlander

NC State is frequently criticized for the less-than-challenging nonconference schedules its football team plays.

It's a situation the Wolfpack has tried to correct in recent years by seeking out games against Power Five opponents. 

But even as athletic director Boo Corrigan and his predecessor Debbie Yow have worked to bulk up future schedules, their efforts have been hindered by a series of circumstances out of their control.

In 2018, the Wolfpack had its home game against West Virginia canceled because of Hurricane Florence. Thursday it officially lost another high-profile date at Carter-Finley Stadium, this one against Mississippi State, when the SEC announced its decision to adopt a conference only schedule for 2020 in response to the still-raging coronavirus pandemic.

"There are things like that that are completely out of your control," said senior associate athletic director Fred Demarest. "We set these games up in 2014, so obviously there's no anticipation of something like this happening. But the commitment remains to try and add these attractive games, because we know they mean a lot to our fan base."

State officials were holding out hope that the Mississippi State game could still be played when the ACC on Wednesday adopted a "10-plus-1" model that would allow each school to play one nonconference game in addition to 10 against ACC competition.

2020 NC State fb schedule update

The format was designed specifically to preserve traditional rivalry games involving ACC teams Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Louisville against SEC opponents. But it also would have left the door ajar for Mississippi State to make the trip to Raleigh as scheduled.

The chances of that happening ended Thursday when the SEC chose to exclude nonconference games from its altered scheduling format.

It wasn't long after the announcement was made that Demarest was on the phone with his counterparts in Starkville discussing the two schools' next move.

"When it became apparent that the game this year would not be an option, we did have a conversation to see what is our path moving forward," Demarest said. "Can we move this game down the road? Are there options where we can bring this game back to life in the future, because I know there's great interest on both sides to play it.

"So when we have something like a Mississippi State come off the calendar like this for things that are out of everybody's control, then certainly we're going revisit and see if there's a way we can bring that back to life."

The problem, as Demarest mentioned earlier, is that schedules are filled out so far in advance, it's nearly impossible to make the game up anytime soon.

State, for example, recently scheduled a home-and-home series with Florida with games in 2026 and 2032.

Complicating matters is the fact that, like the 2018 cancellation against West Virginia, the Wolfpack is contractually obligated to play a return game on the road. It's scheduled to play at Mississippi State next year.

The irony of the current situation is that West Virginia could potentially be one of the teams State approaches about being the "plus one" in this year's reworked schedule. The Wolfpack made the trip to Morganton last September, losing 44-27.

"In this instance it's just a victim of bad luck," Demarest said. "I don't really look at it that way, in terms of 'poor us.' These are circumstances that are out of our control and you try to find a path moving forward." 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL.com Predicts Pro Bowl Season for Former Wolfpack Star Chubb

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk Withdraws From NBA Draft

The NC State got some welcome news with the announcment that star forward D.J. Funderburk has taken his name out of consideration for the NBA draft and will return for his senior season with the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Even Without SEC, ACC Still Planning to Keep 'Plus One' Format

The SEC's decision to play a conference only football schedule this season was a blow to the ACC's "10-plus-1" format. But despite the loss of rivalries and other high-profile matchups, the ACC still plans to play nonconference games. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Turning Attention to 2023 Football Recruits

Proving that you can never get involved with a player too early, Coach Dave Doeren and his staff are already looking even farther down the road in search for top talent by extending offers to high school football recruits just entering their sophomore seasons. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SEC Breaks With ACC, Adopts Conference Only Schedule

Brett Friedlander

Who Will Be NC State's Plus-One?

With SEC opponents no longer available thanks to the conference's decision to adopt a conference only format, NC State must now start searching for an "and one" to add to its 2020 football schedule. That is, if the ACC still decides to go ahead with its "and one" plan. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SEC Reportedly Leaning Toward Conference Only Schedule

Brett Friedlander

ACC Announces 10-Plus-1 Schedule Format For Football

The ACC's Board of Directors, in a move that was somewhat unexpected move, adopted a schedule format for the 2020 football season. The bigger surprise is that NC State won't have to play Clemson in the league's 10-plus-1 format. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

BFried

AD Corrigan Update on Possible 2020 Football Fan Procedures

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan has issued an open letter to his school's fans outlining possible procedures in the event that at least some will be allowed to attend the Wolfpack's five conference home games (plus one possible nonconference date). Read more

Brett Friedlander

Forde: ACC Scheduling Announcment a Stroke of Genius

Brett Friedlander