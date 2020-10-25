SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeBasketballSportsFootball
Search

Bam Knight UNC Postgame Press Conference

Brett Friedlander

NC State's offense figured to rely heavily on the running game Saturday at North Carolina after the loss of starting quarterback Devin Leary.

But the Wolfpack was only able to muster 34 net yards on the ground in a 48-25 loss to the Tar Heels. To add insult to injury, the team also lost running back Ricky Person Jr. to a concussion.

Here's what Person's backfield mate Zonovan Knight -- who finished with 41 yards on the ground and a team-high four catches for 28 yards -- had to say about the disappointing performance during a postgame conference with the media:

What does the team need to do during its upcoming open date to rebound from this loss?

"As far as this game goes, I can’t really speak on it right now. It’s something where we’ll have to evaluate the film tomorrow and just kind of critique how we played today. Overall, I feel like our main thing that we need to work on is being more consistent, offensively and defensively."

How is the team's confidence after this lopsided loss?

"Clearly our heads are kind of down from taking such a big loss, but momentum going forward, we just have to carry energy into practice no matter what the past week was like. This week coming up, we need to have positive energy no matter what happened this week. We just need to let that advance going into Miami and Florida State.

How much more disappointing is this loss because it was a rivalry game?

"No, honestly. I don’t know how the other guys feel, but to me personally it doesn’t make it more frustrating."

Why was it so difficult to run the ball against UNC's defense?

"I personally feel like they were just more physical than us up front. That’s what ultimately stopped us from being productive."

How surprised that you had so much trouble running the ball?

"I kind of was shocked. On film, they really didn’t look that physical. To me personally in person, they weren’t really that physical. They were just playing more physical than us."

How does Person's injury affect the running back room moving forward?

"I think we have enough depth to still be productive this season."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grant Gibson UNC Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State junior center Grant Gibson had to say during a postgame session with the media following Saturday's 48-21 loss to UNC in Chapel Hill. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren UNC Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State football coach Dave Doeren said following the Wolfpack's 48-21 loss to rival North Carolina at Kenan Stadium

Brett Friedlander

Isaiah Moore UNC Postgame Press Conference

Here is what NC State junior linebacker and co-captain Isaiah Moore had to say during a postgame session with the media following Saturday's 48-21 loss to UNC in Chapel Hill. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Postgame Observations: UNC 48, State 21

NC State's biannual visit to Chapel Hill started badly and got progressively worse on the way to a 45-21 shellacking at the hands of rival UNC that ended both the Wolfpack's three-game winning streak overall as well as its three-game winning streak against the Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Halftime Observations: UNC 14, State 7

SI All Wolfpack deputy editor Kenton Gibbs breaks down the first half of NC State's game at UNC and looks ahead to what the Wolfpack needs to come from behind in the second half. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at UNC

Live updates and analysis from NC State's annual rivalry game against North Carolina at Kenan Stadium on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Witt in, Riley Out on Wolfpack Offensive Line for UNC

Starting left tackle Justin Witt is available for the first time in three weeks while starting right tackle Tyrone Riley is among the NC State players that are inactive for today's game at UNC. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How Much Will it Cost to See State-UNC Game?

Tickets to Saturday's NC State-UNC football game in Chapel Hill are scarce, but a few are available. But if you want to see the game in person, get ready to pay a premium price. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Kickoff: UNC

Everything you need to know about the rivalry showdown between NC State and North Carolina at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Kenton's Keys: UNC

SI All Wolfpack Deputy Editor Kenton Gibbs provides his expert analysis in identifying offensive and defensive keys that could lead to a potential NC State victory against North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Saturday. Read more

Kenton Gibbs