Bam Knight UNC Postgame Press Conference

NC State's offense figured to rely heavily on the running game Saturday at North Carolina after the loss of starting quarterback Devin Leary.

But the Wolfpack was only able to muster 34 net yards on the ground in a 48-25 loss to the Tar Heels. To add insult to injury, the team also lost running back Ricky Person Jr. to a concussion.

Here's what Person's backfield mate Zonovan Knight -- who finished with 41 yards on the ground and a team-high four catches for 28 yards -- had to say about the disappointing performance during a postgame conference with the media:

What does the team need to do during its upcoming open date to rebound from this loss?

"As far as this game goes, I can’t really speak on it right now. It’s something where we’ll have to evaluate the film tomorrow and just kind of critique how we played today. Overall, I feel like our main thing that we need to work on is being more consistent, offensively and defensively."

How is the team's confidence after this lopsided loss?

"Clearly our heads are kind of down from taking such a big loss, but momentum going forward, we just have to carry energy into practice no matter what the past week was like. This week coming up, we need to have positive energy no matter what happened this week. We just need to let that advance going into Miami and Florida State.

How much more disappointing is this loss because it was a rivalry game?

"No, honestly. I don’t know how the other guys feel, but to me personally it doesn’t make it more frustrating."

Why was it so difficult to run the ball against UNC's defense?

"I personally feel like they were just more physical than us up front. That’s what ultimately stopped us from being productive."

How surprised that you had so much trouble running the ball?

"I kind of was shocked. On film, they really didn’t look that physical. To me personally in person, they weren’t really that physical. They were just playing more physical than us."

How does Person's injury affect the running back room moving forward?

"I think we have enough depth to still be productive this season."

