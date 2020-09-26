SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Virginia Tech QB Hooker Won't Play vs. Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- We now know why Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente spent so much time this week talking up backup quarterback Braxton Burmeister.

And why he sounded so somber when talking about the status of his roster in the aftermath of a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the cancellation of last week's game against Virginia.

It's because the Hokies' starter, Hendon Hooker, is unavailable to play in the game.

Hooker, who in addition to throwing for 1,555 yards and 13 touchdowns last season was also the team's second-leading rusher, is one of 24 players listed by Tech as inactive against the Wolfpack.

In addition to Hooker, the list also includes starting cornerback Jermain Waller, Tech's first- and second-team long snappers and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.

In all, the Hokies will be missing 13 players on defense, nine players on offense and two specialists. In addition to Hamilton, they're also down another full-time coach, a quality control specialist and a graduate assistant.

Although Hooker's absence will be a blow to the Hokies' chances, their offense won't be in inexperienced hands. Burmeister is a transfer from Oregon who was a starter as a freshman before losing his job to eventual first round draft NFL draft pick Justin Herbert. 

Waller's loss could be even more of a factor, since Tech is already down two starters in its secondary -- All-ACC cornerback Caleb Farley, who opted out over COVID-19 concerns before the season and safety Devon Hunter, who is suspended indefinitely.

Although the Wolfpack will benefit from the Hokies' depleted roster, it will also be missing several key players. Leading tackler Payton Wilson, safety Tanner Ingle and cornerback Teshaun Smith are all listed as being out with football injuries unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Virginia Tech

Live updates and analysis from Saturday's game between NC State and Virginia Tech from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Point Guard Prospect Pass Commits to State

Breon Pass, an all-state selection in both football and basketball as a junior last season, has announced his decision to play college basketball at NC State, where he join his summer teammate Terquavion Smith in a high-powered backcourt. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Kickoff: Game 2 at Virginia Tech

Everything you need to know about Saturday's ACC football matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, Va. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Cross Country Teams Open Season With Wins

https://gopack.com/news/2020/9/25/cross-country-wolfpack-men-and-women-each-take-first-at-virginia-tech-invitational.aspx

Brett Friedlander

QB intrigue, key transfers: Storylines as Hokies prepare for NC State

https://www.dailypress.com/sports/college/virginia-tech/vp-sp-hokies-football-season-capsule-20200925-prxeyknhzrbaba6xrj3mcxwm7m-story.html

Brett Friedlander

KENTON'S KEYS: Virginia Tech

Each Friday during the football season, SI All Wolfpack Deputy Editor Kenton Gibbs provides his expert analysis in identifying factors that could lead to a potential NC State victory. Here are Kenton's Keys for Saturday's game at Virginia Tech

Kenton Gibbs

Three Key Matchups to Watch Against Virginia Tech

Here are three key matchups to watch during Saturday's ACC football game between NC State and Virginia Tech, assuming of course, that the Hokies have enough players available to take the field against the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Moving 'Full Steam Ahead' Preparing for Saturday's Game

Despite concerns that Virginia Tech's COVID-19 issues could cause another postponement, coach Dave Doeren and his NC State football team are going on the assumption that Saturday's game in Blacksburg will be played as scheduled. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Talkin' Wolfpack: Brett and Kenton Preview the Virginia Tech Game

SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs take a look back at NC State's season opening win against Wake Forest and look ahead to preview Saturday's matchup with Virginia Tech on this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

MattySolo

Rodón's Return to Mound Doesn't Go Well

Pitching for the first time in nearly two months after rehabbing an injury, former #NCState pitching ace Carlos Rodon was charged with the loss for the Chicago White Sox in a pivotal game against the Cleveland Indians. Read more

Brett Friedlander