Virginia Tech QB Hooker Won't Play vs. Wolfpack

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- We now know why Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente spent so much time this week talking up backup quarterback Braxton Burmeister.

And why he sounded so somber when talking about the status of his roster in the aftermath of a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the cancellation of last week's game against Virginia.

It's because the Hokies' starter, Hendon Hooker, is unavailable to play in the game.

Hooker, who in addition to throwing for 1,555 yards and 13 touchdowns last season was also the team's second-leading rusher, is one of 24 players listed by Tech as inactive against the Wolfpack.

In addition to Hooker, the list also includes starting cornerback Jermain Waller, Tech's first- and second-team long snappers and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton.

In all, the Hokies will be missing 13 players on defense, nine players on offense and two specialists. In addition to Hamilton, they're also down another full-time coach, a quality control specialist and a graduate assistant.

Although Hooker's absence will be a blow to the Hokies' chances, their offense won't be in inexperienced hands. Burmeister is a transfer from Oregon who was a starter as a freshman before losing his job to eventual first round draft NFL draft pick Justin Herbert.

Waller's loss could be even more of a factor, since Tech is already down two starters in its secondary -- All-ACC cornerback Caleb Farley, who opted out over COVID-19 concerns before the season and safety Devon Hunter, who is suspended indefinitely.

Although the Wolfpack will benefit from the Hokies' depleted roster, it will also be missing several key players. Leading tackler Payton Wilson, safety Tanner Ingle and cornerback Teshaun Smith are all listed as being out with football injuries unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.