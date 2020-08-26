Virginia Tech Game Rescheduled to Sept. 26

NC State's season opening football game at Virginia Tech has been postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak reported within the Wolfpack's athletic program.

The game was originally scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. It will now be played two weeks later, on Sept. 26. Both teams previously had an open date that week.

State will now begin its 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 19 with a home game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The ACC officially announced the schedule change on Thursday,

The move comes three days after the Wolfpack suspended athletic activities, including football practice, because of the results of its latest round of COVID-19 testing. Senior associate athletic director Fred Demarest reported that 22 new positives among the 693 tests that were administered withi the athletic department.

It has not been reported whether anyone involved with the football program was among those testing positive, howver, a source has indicated that at least some were.

Since the ACC's COVID protocol involves a 10-day quarantine for those that test positive and a 14-day quarantine for anyone identified through contact tracing, there wouldn't be enough time for coach Dave Doeren's team to prepare for a game less than three weeks away.

The Wolfpack will now have only only one open date in 2020, on Oct. 31.

