SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Virginia Tech Game Rescheduled to Sept. 26

Brett Friedlander

NC State's season opening football game at Virginia Tech has been postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak reported within the Wolfpack's athletic program.

The game was originally scheduled to be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. It will now be played two weeks later, on Sept. 26. Both teams previously had an open date that week.

State will now begin its 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 19 with a home game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The ACC officially announced the schedule change on Thursday,

The move comes three days after the Wolfpack suspended athletic activities, including football practice, because of the results of its latest round of COVID-19 testing. Senior associate athletic director Fred Demarest reported that 22 new positives among the 693 tests that were administered withi the athletic department.

It has not been reported whether anyone involved with the football program was among those testing positive, howver, a source has indicated that at least some were.

Since the ACC's COVID protocol involves a 10-day quarantine for those that test positive and a 14-day quarantine for anyone identified through contact tracing, there wouldn't be enough time for coach Dave Doeren's team to prepare for a game less than three weeks away.

The Wolfpack will now have only only one open date in 2020, on Oct. 31.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Wolfpack Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill Signs With Eagles

NC State's contingent of defensive linemen in the NFL has grown to seven with the signing of T.Y. McGill by the Philadelphia Eagles. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NC State COVID-19 Update

As NC State enters the third day of a temporary suspension of athletic activities, the school's safety office has reported seven new clusters of COVID-19 cases. Read more

Brett Friedlander

If You Could Rewrite Wolfpack History, What Would You Change?

NC State has had more than its share of athletic disappointments over the years. If you could go back in time and change the result of what event in Wolfpack history, what would it be? Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

Geoffgw

SI Cover Story: The Impossibilities of Russell Wilson

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/25/si-cover-story-russell-wilson-explains-his-memorable-plays-daily-cover

Brett Friedlander

State Suspends Season Tickets for 2020 Football Season

In a letter to season ticket holders, NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan has announced that season tickets for the 2020 football season have been suspended. He did, however, leave open the possibility of individual game sales. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Football Opener May Have to Be Delayed

A COVID-19 cluster within the athletic department, including members of the football program, has forced NC State to temporarily suspend its athletic activities. Because of the timing, the Wolfpack's season opening football game may have to be delayed. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Roman Gabriel Elected to National QB Hall of Fame

The National Quarterback Club has announced that former NC State star Roman Gabriel has earned induction into the National Quarterback Hall of Fame. He will be honored, along with fellow Class of 2020 members at a dinner in Scottsdale, Ariz., in February. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI College Football Rankings of Teams Actually Playing in 2020

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/25/ncaa-football-rankings-sports-illustrated

Brett Friedlander

NC State Announces Temporary Pause to Athletic Activities

An identified cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus has led NC State officials to suspend their school's athletic activities, including preseason football practice. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

SlimChavey

T.J. Warren's First Playoff Experience Ends Quickly

It took six long years for T.J. Warren to make his first NBA playoff appearance. It took just four quick games for the former NC State star's postseason debut to end after his Indiana Pacers were swept by the Miami Heat.

Brett Friedlander