Wake Forest's Surratt Latest Wolfpack Opponent to Opt Out

Wake Forest wide receiver Sage Surratt has become the lastest ACC football player to announce his decision not to play in 2020 because of the risks involved with the coronavirus pandemic.

The redshirt junior, who will forego the remainder of his college eligibility to prepare for the NFL draft, is the 16th ACC player and fourth Sports Illustrated preseason all-conference selection to opt out.

All 16 play for teams that are on NC State's adjusted 2020 schedule.

Surratt, whose older brother Chazz plays linebacker for North Carolina, is arguably the best returning wide receiver in the ACC.

He was well on his way to leading the league in receptions in 2019 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Surratt still finished with 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns -- the most by a Deacon receiver since Ricky Proehl had 11 in 1989 to earn first-team all-league recognition..

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, Miami defensive end Greg Rosseau and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman are the other preseason All-ACC picks to opt out.

Here's a look the full list:

Florida State

DE Jamarcus Chatman

DT Dennis Briggs, Jr.

Georgia Tech

OT Devin Cochran

Miami

DE Greg Rousseau

North Carolina

DB D.J. Ford

CB Bryce Watts

CB Javon Terry

OL Tristan Miller

Pittsburgh

DT Jaylen Twyman

Duke

LB Brandon Hill

RB Myles Hudzick

OG Jacob Rimmer

LS Ben Wyatt

Syracuse

DL Cooper Dawson

Virginia Tech

CB Caleb Farley

Wake Forest

Sage Surratt

Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia have yet to have any players opt out.

