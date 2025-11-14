Dante Daniels Details Wolfpack Tight End Room Success, Miami Matchup
RALEIGH — Dante Daniels began his collegiate career at Butler Community College after growing up thinking football wasn't going to be a major part of his life. Four years later, he's carved out a significant role for NC State and proved his value in a massive ranked win over Georgia Tech.
While the senior caught just five passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in the first nine games of the season, he's had an impact in the run game alongside fellow tight ends Cody Hardy and Justin Joly.
With Joly sidelined with an injury he sustained in the loss to Pitt, Daniels stepped up and caught three passes for 36 yards in the win over the Yellow Jackets the next week.
Daniels spoke to members of the media after Wednesday's practice, detailing the mindset of the tight end room with Joly out of the fold for a week, as well as the Wolfpack's upcoming matchup against another ranked opponent, No. 15 Miami.
Noteworthy Quotes from Daniels
On stepping in for Joly in the Georgia Tech game and what went right for the other tight ends
- "It was awesome. First of all, I've got to thank God for everything that happened in that game. Thank the coaches. Thank my teammates. We knew it wasn't like stepping up in this facility; it was kind of like stepping in."
- "As a tight end room, we know ultimately that everyone else can do the same thing. It was kind of like stepping into a role and just helping Justin recover basically."
On Joly and the rest of the group having fun all the time and their inside jokes
- "I know Justin (Joly) always talks about the muffin man; that thing is so annoying, I'm not going to lie. That one, calling (tight end coach Gavin Locklear) a leprechaun. That's the biggest one for us. It's a fun group to be around. It's like it's family. I went home for the bye week and I just talked about them. They're my brothers, for real."
On what's been working with the offense
- "I think we're just stepping up and playing grown-man football, really. Being detail-oriented and playing fundamentally sound. I feel like the past couple of weeks, you haven't seen messed-up plays here and there. I think we're being more detailed and playing grown-man football. It's a grown-man sport, so we've got to step up and play."
